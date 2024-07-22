TNR News-The ‘rescue train’ of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai appears to be rolling to its destinations on point, ensuring that the needs of ordinary Liberians as well as institutions of government are met, as shown in this weekend’s donations made to the Liberia National Police, Roberts International Airport and the John F. Kennedy Hospital, Liberia’s largest referral national health center.

A day after putting smiles on the faces of babies and their mothers at the JFK, President Boakai Saturday extended his overarching altruism to LNP and RIA with commission and dedication of 20 Police Vehicles as well as three caterpillar generators for use at the RIA.

The Liberian leader, in his remarks, minced no words in reechoing continuous claims of taking over a country with broken and dysfunctional institutions, a claim that has become a tradition in the country’s political psyche.

Upon taking the helm of leadership in 2005, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf blamed all the setbacks to the war years and the administrations before hers, while former President George M. Weah also blamed former President Sirleaf for all the woes of the country, stating that he took over a broken economy.

The Liberian leader said upon his inauguration, he was informed by his United States counterpart that the RIA had no fire trucks and was struggling with electricity.

President Boakai told the gathering of officials that the responsibility of a government is not to complain but to work with what Liberia has as a country.

He said the RIA is not an entity to take lightly and is not also a place for friendship but needs all attention, stressing that investors and business partners traveled through the RIA, and it is the only entity he visited upon his inauguration as President of Liberia.

The red-lettered occasion graced by high-ranking government officials was not short of commendations of the President and the resilience he is showing, about seven months in office, to provide for the basic needs of the people through effective government operations.

In remarks, upbeat Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Managing Director, Jero H. Mends-Cole described President the donation of the generators as a significant milestone in management’s continuous efforts to enhance the operational capacity of the Airport through.

Thanking the President for what he termed “remarkable generosity and commitment to supporting the development of RIA,” he indicated that the generators will play a crucial role in ensuring interrupted power supply, adding that it will significantly improve their capacity to provide safe and efficient services to inbound Airlines, passengers and airport users.

“The airport Authority would also like to express sincere appreciation to his Excellency, the President of Liberia for his unwavering support, dedication and kind focus to advancing the aviation sector of our country,” Mends-cole said.

He continued: “Mr. President and vision continue to inspire us. As we strive to transform the RIA into a choice of destination, the installation and commissioning of these generators is a testament to your commitment to upgrading our infrastructure and enhancing the overall experience for everyone who uses our facilities.”

According to him, the efforts of the President are clear indication that the country is on the right trajectory, moving forward, and added that “With purpose and determination, we are focus on building a brighter future for the aviation industry. As we commission these generators today, let us recognize that this achievement is the result of collaborating efforts, and shared vision of all those involved.”

Also, LAA Board Chair Massaquoi M. Kamara described the occasion as remarkable because it aligns with the President expression of interest for the reconstruction of the airport, which is laden with lots of issues.

Terming the donation the beginning of the promise, he said President Bookai dream to transform the Airport is coming to reality. “This airport will be the greatest of all, and that people will always use Liberia to fly to their destinations,” he added.

Kamara extended invitations to other airlines to consider flying direct from Liberia to other countries, stressing that “The president is determined, and we are determined to follow him.”

Relative to police’s part of the donation, Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman said it represented the gesture of a very kind-hearted person, and assured the president that the police will uphold the trust reposed in them, making sure to provide the needed security for the realization of his agenda.

IGP Coleman assured Liberians also that order will be restored and “this nation would be protected in a way that investors will feel confident to come here once again.”

All of these efforts taking place amid the paranoid yellow machines deal with his friend under a ‘gentleman agreement’ arrangement showed that the President is not distracted, but remains focused and determined to keep his promise to the nation, as was echoed at the JFK donation ceremony.