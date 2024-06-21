Liberia News: BOAKAI MAKES 38 CONTROVERSIAL APPOINTMENTS

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-Latest report released by the Center for Transparency and Accountability (CENTAL) shows 38 controversial appointments made by the Boakai administration.

The report released Thursday catalogs developments within the anti-corruption space, spanning the first 130 days of the Boakai administration with the first 100 days plus monitoring report published in 2018, the second monitoring report published by CENTAL to gauge the progress of a new administration.

The report further analyzes actions, inactions, and allegations intending to lay bare realities that contrast or support aspirations for a vibrant anti-corruption framework and recommend actions to address issues identified.

CENTAL tracked 1,306 appointments made by the government covering the period January 22, 2024, to May 9, 2024.

According to CENTAL, many of these appointments were well received by public officials, however, there were a few about 2.91% or 38 of the appointments affected by different forms of controversies.

If further mentioned that 34.21% of the 38 controversial appointments were changed while the remaining 65.78% were made ineffective by revocation, resignation, and court proceedings or refusal of current office holders to turnover.

In violation of tenure security, CENTAL said the president nominated individuals of his choice at the internal audit agency, the Liberia telecommunication authority, governance commission, national lottery authority, national identification registry, and the national road refund though those who were serving in those positions still had years to serve in their respective positions.

However, the Supreme Court upheld tenure security for affected officials. “Of the 38, 13 involved change from one position to another, one resignation, 12 stetted due to appointments to tenure positions, and 12 revoked appointments.”

Subsequently, the CENTAL board director admonished the government to own up to the report and reflect on ways of improvement saying, “It is easier to promise than to deliver, it is not to focus on policies but to see the evidence of delivery.”

According to Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, the report released by CENTAL presents an evidence-based analysis of what is happening.

“Use the evidence to continue the conversation as expected. Wonder said, “Use the report to understand that governance is more than those you govern and use this to challenge the government and hold them accountable.”