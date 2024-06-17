Liberia News: BOAKAI ISSUES DIRECTIVE TO UL

Liberia-President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., President and Visitor to the University of Liberia, has issued a formal directive to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees and President of the University of Liberia.

The directive, which was communicated on May 27, 2024, mandates the immediate convening of a Board meeting to formalize the establishment of a Search Committee tasked with identifying and selecting the new leadership of the University, in strict adherence to the University’s charter.

President Boakai has underscored the critical importance of expeditiously forming the committee to ensure seamless continuity and stability at the University.

This pivotal directive issued nearly three weeks ago, emphatically underscores the urgency and gravity of this matter.

The Visitor to the University expressed his expectation of an unwavering commitment from the administration and the Board of Trustees and

Anticipates their swift and resolute action to address this vital issue, ensuring an efficient and transparent transition of leadership within the University of Liberia.