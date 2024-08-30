Liberia News: Boakai Heads To Asia With 17 Officials

Liberia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai heads to Asia today along with a high-level government delegation for official visits to Indonesia and the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Information announced Thursday in a release.

The President is who travelling along with First Lady, Katuma Boakai and accompanied by 17 officials of government will join other African Presidents to participate in the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali, Indonesia which runs from September 1-3.

While in Indonesia, President Boakai and delegation are expected to hold high-level talks to seek partnership and support for agriculture especially in oil palm, rice and rubber production and value chain development, energy and petroleum, water supply and sanitation, public health research and development, tourism and hospitality, education, scholarships and scientific research opportunities, among others, MICAT said.

MICAT said the Indonesia visit will mark 69 years of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and we share a common history of resistance to colonial dominance and the advancement of freedom for the people of Africa.

The statement also indicated that Indonesia and Liberia have collaborated on many fronts since the 1950s, championing Afro-Asian solidarity to end colonialism, and partnered in the Group of 77 Non-Aligned Movement of the United Nations during the Cold War years.

“Indonesia and Liberia enjoy common economic and development interests in various fields, and they hope to expand cooperation in areas such as the expansion of palm oil production and refinery, as well as increased rice production for both local consumption and export,” the statement said.

Of the 17-man delegation, 8 officials will make the trip to Indonesia, and they include First Lady Katumu Y. Boakai; Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow-Nyanti; Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester M. Grigsby; Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto; Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility and National Investment Commission Chairman Jeff Blibo along with Sinoe County Senator Augustine Chea and Grand Kru County Representative Nathaniel Baway.

From Indonesia, the President will stop in China for the Forum for China-Africa-Cooperation (FOCAC) scheduled in Beijing from September 4-6, 2024.

Selected officials on the Beijing visit include Amin Modad, Minister of Commerce; Roland L. Giddings, Minister of Public Works; Jerolinmek Piah, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism; Samuel Kofi Woods, National Security Advisor; Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority; Gregory Coleman, Inspector-General of Police; Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority and Eugene L. Fahngon, Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System.

The China-Africa Forum presents the opportunity for African and Chinese Leaders to engage on matters of mutual interests, and President Boakai is glad to make the case for Liberia as an attractive destination for investments from the People’s Republic of China.

Ahead of this meeting, President Boakai remarked that cooperation with Beijing is pivotal in supporting his vision to transform Liberia through the ARREST Agenda.

The Minister of Justice, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, will chair the cabinet and coordinate the affairs of the state in consultation with the President.

President Boakai and the team will return to the country on Sunday, September 8, 2024.