Liberia News: BOAKAI GOV’T TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH CHINA

Monrovia-Feb-9-TNR: The Government of Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its relationship with the People’s Republic of China to foster its developmental agenda.

“We want to say the Liberian government appreciates your relationship. We will partner with you to benefit both countries. We will partner with you to continue the developmental agenda we both shared and we want to say we will continue that relationship so that both countries can benefit from it,” Jeremiah Koung, Liberia’s Vice President assured the Chinese government through its newly appointed ambassador to Liberia.

Vice President Jeremiah Koung gave the guarantee during the Chinese Lunar New Year event at the Golden Gate Hotel in Paynesville. He praised the Chinese government and people for their collaboration and enduring relationship with Liberia.

The Chinese Lunar New Year is the most important festival in China that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. It was traditionally a time to honor deities and ancestors, and it has also become a time to feast and visit family members. The Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Liberia aligned with Ambassador Yin Chengwu’sassuming duty.

According to Koung, the government of Liberia would collaborate with the Chinese people to build both nations, expressing gratitude to the Chinese government for the amount of work completed. The government will also support this partnership.

At the same time, Ambassador Yin Chengwu recounted the many contributions of the Chinese government which have impacted the economy and social responsibility of Liberia. AmbChengwu said Liberia and China shared the same future and should support each other by enhancing bilateral relationships thereby, pledging to continue to promote development and peace in Liberia.

Also in attendance at the event were Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, Hon. Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence, Pro-Temporary of the Liberian Senate, Abrehem Dillon, Senator of Montserrado County, GergreyColeman among other high profile Liberian guests.