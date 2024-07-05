Liberia News: BOAKAI DISSES WEAH

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Liberia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has tacitly responded to former President George Weah, his predecessor’s recent diatribe on the administration handling of affairs of state, including the sacking of Liberians from their jobs, debunking his assertion about witch-hunt as untrue and far from reality.

Speaking Thursday at the Ministry of Information Regular Press Briefing where he was invited to launch the Civil Service Regularization Project, CSRP, President Boaka said nobody came to government to witch-hunt anybody, reemphasizing the importance of ensuring the forward match of the country is unhindered.

The Liberian leader said the country moving forward depends on young people having a future in the country, and urged that Liberians be honest with themselves and push the country forward.

“With the difficulties and some of the challenges citizens going through these days, there is a feeling that we cannot leave the stage without anything happens,” President Boakai stated, and indicated further that the issue at stake is not about the pending 2029 elections but about next generation of Liberians the country is given to.

“With all the resources we have vanishing with no understanding at the end of the day, we’re going to be the victims. We will do what we supposed to do, and we are not going to do it because we hate people, we don’t hate anybody but we have people who don’t love the country, who want to see the country resources not used for everyone, but for the benefit of few,” President Boakai said.

In a parlance, he said making friends with whoever one wants to, doesn’t mean that he/she is doing the right thing or putting the country straight forward.

“It is a shame to be blessed as a country and to be poor as country,” the President stated, and also weighed in on the efforts being made to address the situations in the country, attempting to dispel the perception and conception about people fighting others. “Nobody is fighting anybody. If there will be development, it will be,” the President asserted.

President Boakai said other taxpayers’ money sent to Liberia is just to “keep you alive, but does not give development.”

“Journalist are not on payroll but they are doing it to keep the living, we have to do the right things to get good education for this country, good medical facilities good roads are people to travel on boat to other countries,” he stressed.

President Boakai has however applauded the Civil Service Agency for what he called “significant milestone,” describing the CSRP as an epitome of the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Former President Weah last week emitted frustration at the government’s sacking of thousands of Liberians from their positions and the poor handling of the affairs of state, describing it a form of witch-hunt.

He claimed that President and his government were tramping the path of vindictiveness, and called on him to ensure that the peace of Liberia is sustained.