Liberia News: BMMC Initiates water projects in Kinjor

Monrovia-March-21-TNR:Bea Mountain Mining Company(BMMC), located in Kinjor where violent protest took place this month, has embarked on the construction of water projects in the affected communities and other nearby areas.

The water tower construction program was launched by BMMC Government and Community Affairs Manager Mr. Alpaslan Özbilge on 20th March 2024 in the presence of Grand Cape Mount County District #2 Representative Mohammed Dosii and community leaders.

Upon the launch, several citizens and residents in the area were excited and expressed thanks to the company for embarking on such initiatives.

Mr. Alpaslan Özbilge said the program when completed, will help address the issue of water in the communities.

Also speaking Representative Dosii thanked BMMC for the initiative and appealed to the citizens to continue to remain peaceful and allow the company to carry on development within its host communities.

Earlier the week, local leaders including chiefs, women group heads as well as Youth representatives, thanked the company for undertaking these developments. Before the construction of water projects, the company undertook road construction in several communities. The head of Resettlement Assistance Program(RAP), Mr. Lansannah Sambola said those exercises were very useful in Kinjor. He said, if the company continues with these projects, it will help reduce protest and other strike actions at the mines.