Liberia News: BILITY WANTS 53RD, 54TH LEGISLATURE AUDITED

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-February-23-TNR:As the quest for transparency and accountability become the order of the day in the Boakai-Koung administration, NimbaCounty District Seven Representative, Musa Hasan Bility has written Plenary of the House of Representatives requesting an audit of the 53rd and 54th Legislature.

He is requesting to audit a system that has not been accountable to the public since 1989. Bility said his request was in line with recent pronouncement by the Executive Branch of Government headed by President, Joseph N. Boakai, calling for an audit of key agencies of government within the Executive to include the National Security Agency (NSA), Executive Protection Service (EPS) and Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

The Nimba lawmaker said the quest of the President was welcoming and supported as the need for audit across government functionaries cannot be overstated.

The Nimba County lawmaker informed his colleagues that at the Legislative branch, the Senate has requested the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct an assessment of the Senate’s financial management systems and controls for this current period in order to identify any weaknesses, after which the GAC is expected to make recommendations for improvement.

The request from Rep. Bility was forwarded to the House’s Committees on Public Account and Ways Means and Finance to report within two weeks.

President Boakai came to power through popular calls by Liberians who continue to crave for accountability, a change they are hoping that President will go by as promised during the presidential and legislative elections.

With the wave of request of audit from cross-sessions of stakeholders, pundits believe that the President will succeed in his fight against corruption if and only if audit recommendations are accepted and implemented.