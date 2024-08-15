Liberia News: Bility Presses For GAC Audits Implementation

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-Representative Musa Bility is pressing for the full implementation of General Auditing Commission (GAC) audit reports on the various ministries and agencies, calling on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to take full charge of the process by ensuring unhindered implementation.

Bility who represents District #7 in Nimba County made the points in a communication to the Liberian leader, saying that while most of the alleged cases of corruption did not occur under President Boakai’s leadership, all came to light during his tenure.

The opposition lawmaker from the Liberty Party who chairs the House’s Committee on National Security Committee, however, appreciated President Boakai’s non-interference in the work of the GAC.

“However, Mr. President, it is important to consider that not addressing these allegations could have a lasting impact on your reputation,” he said in his communication, and that any attempt by the president neglect the critical issues in the GAC audit reports for political reasons may lead to harsh historical judgment against his integrity.

Recall that Rep. Bility was vindicated by the Supreme Court during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf when he was indicted on account of a GAC audit report.

He said it is essential to ensure that those falsely accused are not unfairly tainted, while those found guilty are held accountable in keeping with the law.

According to him, the well-being of innocent women and children who have suffered due to inadequate medical care weighs heavily on their collective conscience.

“You have empowered the GAC to fulfill its responsibilities, now it is time for you to fulfill yours,” he said.

Rep. Bility did not hold back from informing President Boakai that the world was closely observing his actions.

He is one of several lawmakers calling for the GAC to audit the National Legislature (House of Representatives).

He has also welcomed the government’s decision to prosecute those implicated in the GAC audit report for transparency and accountability in public service.