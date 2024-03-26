Liberia News: BATTLING IMMINENT DANGER

Monrovia-March-26-TNR:The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has made a significant donation to the Liberia National Red Cross Society to bolster its emergency response efforts in addressing the devastating impact of recent disasters.

This is the second donation of the UNHCR to the Red Cross in less than four months, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to addressing immediate needs in affected communities in the form of humanitarian assistance.

The latest donation from UNHCR includes 100 bales of blankets, 79 cartons of soap, 48 bales of sleeping mats, 12 bales of mosquito nets, one carton of solar lamps, 16 bales of tarpaulin, and three cartons of heavy-duty buckets.

This donation comes as a crucial support measure during a time of heightened vulnerability for communities, particularly in the aftermath of disasters such as violent storms, floods, and fires.

Expressing gratitude in response, the LNRCS Secretary-General Gregory T. Blamoh commended the UNHCR as a dependable partner in addressing the increasingly complex humanitarian needs in Liberia.

The LNRCS has been involved with recent disasters, including the violent storm that struck Garmue Town in Panta District of Bong County leaving 157 individuals affected, with 106 houses completely or partially damaged and 140 people displaced, including women and children.

In light of these emergencies, the LNRCS has issued an urgent call for rapid and coordinated response efforts in rendering immediate assistance in terms of temporary shelter, food, assorted clothing, and cooking utensils to alleviate the suffering caused by the violent storm.

UNHCR’s latest donation stands as a testament to the collective commitment to alleviating human suffering and providing hope to those facing adversity in Liberia. With support from the UNCHR, the Red Cross remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the principles of humanity and solidarity.