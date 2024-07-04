Liberia News : ‘ATTEMPTS TO REMOVE SPEAKER KOFFA WILL BE RESISTED’

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Lawmakers allied to the ruling Unity Party bent on pursuing the dethronement of House Speaker, Cllr. Fonati Koffa, of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) have been warned to refrain from such an insatiable quest.

Removing Speaker Koffa has become a prime focus of some elements of the House of Representatives said to be acting on the whims and vagaries of party leaders, including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The election of Koffa, an opposition politician, mainly a member of rival CDC, is regarded by the UP as detrimental to its agenda, owing to the fact that the Speaker’s role in what happens at the House is extremely consequential in determining the faith of Executive Branch’s policies and programs.

Reports about plans to oust Speaker Koffa was uncovered few months ago by District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, who alleged that some lawmakers were bribed by the Executive Branch through the Office of the President to remove the Speaker.

According to Yekeh at the time, lawmakers were given coupon and slips for furniture from J-Mart on Randall Street as bids to remove the Speaker who also commands huge support from other lawmakers.

As if noise is still in the atmosphere about getting rid of the Speaker, Nimba County District #7 Representative, Musa Bility has now come in defense of the Speaker, warning socalled ‘Rescue lawmakers’ of the ruling UP to desist from attempting to remove him (Speaker Koffa).

Rep. Bility is of the belief that electing an opposition lawmaker as Speaker is a win-win situation because Koffa was elected Speaker by the Liberian people through their political decision makers, while the ruling party and their Rescue Mission was given the Executive Mansion as well as a coalition leadership to the Liberian senate.

The Nimba lawmaker also alleged that the battle to remove Koffa is not being fought by Representatives alone, but that some senators are working to destabilize the House leadership.

“There are people that want to destabilize the House of Representatives but they are not able to do so. We can destabilize them easily but cannot do so in the name of keeping this country safe. The Legislature is the reflection of the decision that the Liberian people made just as the presidency is,” Rep. Bility disclosed.

“The Liberian people decided very clearly that the rescue family will manage the Executive Mansion and that the opposition will manage the House of Representative and they decided that there will be a coalition region at the Senate,” he added.

The opposition lawmaker and a strong supporter of Speaker Koffa disclosed that the opposition bloc of the House of Representatives has drawn a line, stressing that they at the House have resolved their political issues and are united.

According to Bility, any attempt to destabilize the House of Representatives would have a greater effect on the Executive that is violating the laws of the country.

“We came here to build the country. Since the Speaker got there, nothing that will come from the Executive Mansion that he has not done everything to support,“ he said.

He said it is wrong for the Rescue Lawmakers at the Liberian Senate to engage in formulating a process to destabilize the House of Representatives, stressing that any attempt for such will be a reproach.

Rep. Bility has however urged the Unity Party government and their alliances to be careful with how they proceed with the governance of the country, stressing that the percentage that brought them to power is very small.