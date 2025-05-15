Liberia News: At Phebe Hospital: Body Found In Parked Car

Bong County-Reports filtering in from Bong County speak of strong public chastisement of the Liberia National Police (LNP), mainly its Crime Services Division (CSD) in the wake of “procedural lapses” in the investigation of a suspicious death on the grounds of the Phebe Hospital compound in Suakoko District.

A comatose body of a young man, said to be in his late twenties, was removed by law enforcement officers from a parked Toyota Corolla without first convening the mandatory fifteen-member jury to conduct an inquest at the scene a key step required under Liberian law when a death may involve foul play.

The law states that whenever there’s suspicion of foul play, a fifteen-person jury must be assembled immediately to inspect the body before any movement occurs, but this was not the case with the body found parked vehicle.

The Revised Code of Laws of Liberia, specifically the Criminal Procedure Law Volume IV, sets forth detailed procedures for handling deaths of uncertain or suspicious origin: Section 7.1 requires any person whether a medical professional, official, or ordinary citizen who learns of a death involving violence, sudden or unexplained causes, or accidental discovery to report it to the coroner in the appropriate jurisdiction. Section 7.2 directs the coroner to inspect the scene, examine the body, document relevant circumstances, and collect statements from witnesses. This process must include a formal inquest carried out with a jury of fifteen persons, whose findings are to be officially recorded.

Online smart news quoted its reporter as saying the body was discovered on the morning of Tuesday, May 13, after personnel from the Bong County Health Team (BoCHT) noticed a foul odor coming from a vehicle parked within the hospital’s secured compound. Upon closer inspection, the lifeless body was found inside the car.

The vehicle is owned by Nyanquoi Urey, a BoCHT employee currently on official duty in China. Before traveling, Urey had left the car keys with his wife for safekeeping.

Despite these statutory obligations, the police reportedly bypassed the required inquest. There was also no licensed medical practitioner on site to carry out a preliminary assessment, even though Section 7.3 of the same law authorizes the coroner to enlist such medical assistance if needed.

It is noted that the deceased had visible injuries, including bleeding from the lower abdomen, suggesting potential foul play.

However, investigators removed the body and sent it to St. Moses Funeral Home in Gbarnga without conducting any proper on-the-spot examination or forensic review.

Jesse Barchue Cole, Executive Director of the DELTA Human Rights Foundation, criticized the handling of the case, describing it as a violation of due process that not only compromises justice but also affects public trust in law enforcement.

He said: “There was no fifteen-member jury at the scene, and the body was ordered to be removed directly to the funeral home. That’s a serious procedural failure,” said Cole. “An inquest should have been conducted immediately—not only for legal reasons but to protect the rights of the deceased and reassure the community.”

According to Cole, skipping this legal step could prevent authorities from pursuing justice, even if someone is eventually linked to the death.

He stated further that “Without a proper coroner’s investigation, it becomes nearly impossible to hold anyone accountable,” he said. “And in a community setting, that’s dangerous. People are left to wonder if a potential killer is still out there.”

Cole urged the County Attorney and the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the proper legal processes are initiated without delay.

Commander James Kartoe, who is reportedly overseeing the case, is under growing pressure as community members and rights advocates accuse him and his team of negligence.

Some said: “We’ve watched police mishandlings derail cases for years,” said one Suakoko resident. “This can’t continue, someone must be held accountable.”

Both Phebe Hospital and the Bong County Health Team have pledged full cooperation with investigators and have appealed to the public for patience. “This is very concerning,” said BoCHT Administrator Sam Siakor. “We ask the public to stay calm while we work with the authorities to understand what happened.”

As of press time, Commander Kartoe has not released an official comment but promised to issue a statement by May 14, 2025.

The situation has left many in Bong County shaken. Residents worry that the mishandling of this case is yet another example of broader flaws in Liberia’s justice system—flaws that too often deny victims and communities the accountability they deserve.