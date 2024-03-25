Liberia News: ASSETS RECOVERY TEAM GETS TOUGH …Gives 10-Day Ultimatum To Ex-Officials

Monrovia-March-25-TNR:Liberia’s Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Core Taskforce has given a 10-day ultimatum to former government employees and private individuals who have government properties to voluntarily surrender these assets between March 22 and March 31, 2024, to avoid facing legal consequences.

Highlighting the approach to be followed during the process, the Assets Recovery Taskforce Chairperson, Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin has encouraged the public to report hidden or stolen state assets through protected channels.

This initiative aligns with President Joseph N. Boakai’sExecutive Order #126, which established the Office of Assets Recovery, with a 15-member task force.

Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, Chairperson of the Taskforce told the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing on recently that the process is not to witch-hunt a particular group.

“Our recovery and retrieval processes will be on cogent evidence. No one will be falsely incriminated on the basis of political affiliation,” he added.

The taskforce is calling on the public to assist it with relevant information concerning any hidden or stolen state assets to report to the following contacts. “The identifications of informers will be protected,” Chairperson Martin added.

He further revealed the following as contacts for ‘whistleblowers’ to use in trying to reach the Taskforce when having any useful information. Email:liberiaassetsrecovery@gmail.com, whatsApp:+231880358205, Telephone/SMS +23177861183 & +231880358205.

Recently, President Boakai issued Executive Order# 126 on March 5, constituting the Office of Assets Recovery.

To further demonstrate the urgency the President attaches to this Executive Order, he immediately named a 15-member Taskforce within 24 hours, composed of state, civil society and private sector actors.