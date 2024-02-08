LIBERIA NEWS: ARMAH AND LYDIA LANSANAH FOUNDATION

Monrovia-Feb 8-A Liberian-American charity organization, Armah, and Lydia Lansanah Foundation has donated assorted items valued at over US$15,000 to six orphanages in and out of Monrovia.

The Items donated included rice, clothing, shoes, educational materials, and thousands of Liberian Dollars in cash. The six organizations that benefited from the donations are the Mother Victora Thomas Orphanage Home, Koubay Disabled Foundation and Academy, Liberian Christian Orphanage Mission, My Brother’s Keepers Orphanage Home, Redeemer International Academy, and Teach Liberia.

Speak during the separate donations in Careysburg, and Mount Barclay Cities respectively, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Armah and Lydia Lansanah Foundation Mr. Armah D. Lansanah stated that the donation by his charity organization to the six orphanages in Liberia marks its annual donations to help improve the lives of less fortunate and destitute Liberian children throughout Liberia.

Mr. Lansanah said it is the dream of his organization to reach out to more orphanages in Liberia to address the needs of Liberian children but lamented that their resources are limited, and they could only reach out to the six orphanages identified now.

Mr Lansanah, a Liberian who grew up in the Matadi Community attributed the less fortunate conditions of the children to poverty and challenged the Liberian children to always take their education seriously, using honesty, dedication, and hard work as the hallmark for their success in Life to change their current condition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lansanah has expressed gratitude for the contributions and donations from some friends in Liberia and the United States, mainly Senator John Hoffman of the United States who made the 2024 distribution successful. He reaffirmed the Armah and Lydia Lansanah Foundation’s commitment to continue the annual donations of food, clothes, and other assorted non-food materials to the children of Liberia in collaboration with some friends in Liberia and America.

Speaking for the Six benefiting orphanage, the Founder of the My Brother’s Keeper Orphanage Home, Pastor Ralph A. Gelego praised the Armah and Lydia Lansanah Foundation for the gesture which he said will help to change the lives of the children and noted that the donations also came at the right time.

Pastor Gelego disclosed to the Lansanah Foundation team that Christian Aid International has decided that the supply of 13 bags of rice and the salaries of 11 teachers at the orphanage home will be officially terminated this February 2024. The Liberian Pastor said this would affect the running of the home negatively.

Several other concerns that needed immediate attention were raised by the six orphanages including the lack of safe drinking water, and educational materials, as well as the construction and expansion of additional classrooms to be used also by persons with disability.