Liberia News: Archbishop Jubwe Ends Pastoral Outreach in Rome

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Monrovia, His Grace Gabriel Blamo Jubwe, recently concluded a productive visit to the Vatican in Rome, where he engaged in various pastoral activities and outreach initiatives that will benefit the church in Liberia.

During his visit, the Archbishop held fruitful discussions with officials at the Dicastery, or Department, of the Roman Curia responsible for Evangelization in the World, the First Evangelization, and New Particular Churches. He expressed deep gratitude for the support the Holy See has provided over the years, particularly in training priests, educating catechists, forming children and youth, constructing churches and houses, and providing means of transport for the Archdiocese of Monrovia.

The Archbishop also paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Andew Kronyanh, the Liberian Ambassador to Italy, at the Liberian Embassy in Rome. This momentous occasion was graced by the presence of Rev. Fr. Urey Mark, a Liberian priest working in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and Rev. Fr. Prince Sieh, a Liberian priest from the Diocese of Cape Palmas who had recently completed his graduate studies in Canon Law from the Pontifical University of Urban in Rome.

The Archbishop’s visit included stops at the Generalate, or headquarters, of several religious congregations with strong ties to Liberia. At the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Generalate, the Archbishop expressed appreciation for the sisters’ work in St. Dominic parish in Tubmanburg, Bomi, particularly their efforts in education, human dignity, and justice and human development.

The Archbishop also visited the Generalate of the Missionary Sisters of the Adorers of the Precious Blood of Christ (ASC), where he reaffirmed Liberia’s acknowledgment and appreciation of the five ASC sisters who were killed during the 1992 “Operation Octopus” in Liberia. The visit was an opportunity to support the cause for sainthood of these “martyrs of charity.”

At the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary (FMM) Generalate, the Archbishop celebrated the congregation’s longstanding missionary work in Liberia since 1936 and the ascendancy of a Liberian sister, Sr. Julia Pelenah, to a leadership role within the FMM global mission.

Archbishop Jubwe concluded his tour at the Generalate of the Society of African Missions (SMA), where he renewed the commitment of the Archdiocese of Monrovia to the common mission of evangelization, education, healthcare, and improving the quality of life for the people of Liberia. The visit was historically significant, as it fulfilled the vision of the SMA’s Founding Father, Melchior de Marion Bresillac, to establish a self-ministering local church served by indigenous clergy.

Archbishop Jubwe’s visit to the Vatican and various religious congregations in Rome has strengthened the ties between the Archdiocese of Monrovia and the global Catholic Church, paving the way for continued support and collaboration in advancing the Church’s mission in Liberia.