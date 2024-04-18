Liberia News: ARCELORMITTAL’S HEAD OF HR REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT

Monrovia-April-18-2024-TNR:The Head of Human Resources and Organizational Development at ArcelorMittal Liberia, Rebecca Kwabo-Buegarhas emphasized that AML is fully compliant with the development of Liberian nationals both within the company and beyond.

Madame Buegar’s comments came following a question during an April 9 town hall meeting with AML CEO Jozephus Coenen.

The question was meant to inquire about AML’s efforts to develop the current workforce in accordance with contemporary standards for productivity and performance.

In response, Madame Buegar explained that AML fully complies with its legal and social obligations in developing its staff and Liberians even outside the company’s workforce.

She stated that AML has been actively involved in recruiting interns under the Young Professional Program (YPP) and grooming them into professionals, with many of them being hired after completing their internship.

Mrs. Kwabo-Buegar also mentioned the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) required Scholarship program as one area in which AML has invested to provide opportunities for over 90 qualified Liberians to pursue their Masters in various disciplines in Africa, Asia, the United States, Europe, and South America. Additionally, she noted that the company provides local scholarships for college and high school students in the three operation counties of Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa.

Regarding staff development, Madame Buegar noted that AML is training locals under the SUCCEED Program for potential transitions to higher positions, as well as other leadership programs where a number of staff members travel to other counties over time for professional development experience.

She mentioned herself as an example, along with Health and Safety Coordinator Angelique Myers-Jekula, who transitioned from superintendent to head of department through professional development programs.

Furthermore, the Head of HR mentioned John Gizzie of the IT Department, who was sent abroad for training, along with two other staff members from the Technical Services Department.

Madame Buegar further pointed out that AML has been financially sponsoring training programs for staff, citing the sponsorship of two Communication staff members for an online professional writing training program last year.

Providing additional information, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Andrew Taylor, mentioned that in addition to training provided by AMLTA (formerly VTC) locally, the institution periodically sends trainers and trainees to South Africa and other countries for exposure and experience.

It can be recalled that four electrical students undergoing Instrumentation training were sent to South Africa months ago for external experience.

In March of this year, two trainers from the Mechanical and Boiler Making Departments visited South Africa.

Taylor also added that the company has recruited 150 Liberians to train and prepare them for the concentrator plant expected to be commissioned later this year.