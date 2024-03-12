Liberia News: ARCELORMITTAL REHABILITATES PEDESTRIAN, RAIL BRIDGES ON ST. JOHN RIVER

Monrovia-March-12-TNR:ArcelorMittal Liberia has dedicated the St. John River Pedestrian Bridge and the Rail Bridge after a period of rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation work of the bridge between Grand Bassa and Bonh Counties included the enhancement of community roads in the area.

During the recent dedication ceremony, various government officials and local leaders from Bong and Nimba Counties expressed gratitude to ArcelorMittal Liberia for its involvement in rehabilitating the two bridges.

The pedestrian bridge, inaccessible for years, was included in the project to rehabilitate the Duo Rail bridge damaged last November. Crucial for the movement of people and goods between Bong and Nimba, the pedestrian bridge underwent reinforcement with metal sheets, steel sleepers, and other durable materials. The bridge can now support a maximum weight of 30 tons.

During the dedication on February 24, 2024, in Duo, Nelson Korquoi, outgoing Superintendent of Nimba, commended AML for the two bridges and the road from Constance’s farm to the bridge. He emphasized that the rehabilitation work has alleviated travel constraints and reduced travel time.

Nimba County District 2 Representative, Nyan G. Flomo, also acknowledged AML’s intervention, highlighting the company’s meaningful investment in Liberia. However, he called for increased Liberian participation in ArcelorMittal Liberia, emphasizing that involving Liberians in discussions about extractive sector investments would economically empower them.

Jeffery P. Guannue, youth leader of Meinpea MahAdministrative District, acknowledged AML’s consistency with legal obligations and called for an accountable use of the company’s contributions to benefit the citizens.

Jefferson Saye Gondah, Administrative District Commissioner of Meinpea Mah, expressed regret for the rail bridge derailment and thanked AML for their efforts.

Local leaders, including women from Bong County, also expressed gratitude for the intervention, noting that it has brought relief to their travels.

AML Community Relations Supervisor, Edmund Saye Gbah, explained that AML plans to make periodic interventions on the bridge and the road as stipulated in the amended Mineral Development Agreement. He assured the communities that AML remains their partner, working under mutual conditions.

Gbah mentioned that with AML’s camp built at the St. John River’s bank, it will be easier for residents to communicate concerns about the bridge. He urged residents of both Bong and Nimba to oversee the bridges, take ownership of them, and follow the technical advice from engineers to prevent heavy trucks from crossing the bridge.