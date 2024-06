Liberia News: ArcelorMittal Liberia Donates New Pick-up

Monrovia-ArcelorMittal Liberia has donated a brand new JAC 4-wheel pick-up truck to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for use by the Bong County Police Detachment to help address some of theirlogistical challenges and to boost their operations.

The pick-up truck was presented to Police Inspector General Colonel Gregory Coleman Wednesday June 19, 2024 at the Liberia National Police Headquarters in Monrovia by representatives of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

The ArcelorMittal Liberia team included External Relations Superintendent Gus Knowlden, Control Risk Advisor Philip Tinsley, Communication Manager Winston Daryoue, Project Transport Manager Lawrence Toh and AML Buchanan Port Security Superintendent Alexander Bobby Davies.

“This donation is to enhance police operations and our relationship with the police. The police cannot do it all,” expressed Gus Knowlden, External Relations Superintendent, ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Also speaking, AML’s Control Risk Advisor Philip Tinsley said the support from the company targets Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa where ArcelorMittal Liberia operates and will help ensure protection of a critical economic asset like the rail line.

“The rail line runs through the three counties (Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa) and it is important to keep the rail line open and safe. That is why we have concentrated our support to the three counties. We hope the police will enjoy the use of the vehicles and that they will be of benefit to the police service,” Tinsley emphasized.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector General Colonel Gregory Coleman has commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for the donation of the pick-up truck, describing the company as a key stakeholder in Liberia.

‘This brings to fulfillment the promise made by AML as part of their corporate social responsibility to purchase three vehicles to be used in the affected communities.”

IG Coleman mandated that the vehicles donated by AML remain assigned the three counties to serve the purposes for which they were donated.

The Police Inspector General assured that the vehicles will be well maintained. He said the LNP is working on its fleet management policy and expressed the hope that they will get an opportunity to learn from AML, relative to their vehicle maintenance, fleet management and road safety experience and policies.

Inspector General Coleman cautioned police officers, especially operators of police vehicles to manage and protect them as their core duty is to protect lives and properties.

The new vehicle donated by AML for the Bong County Police Detachment has a one-year comprehensive insurance coverage paid for by ArcelorMittal Liberia.