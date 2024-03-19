Liberia News: ArcelorMittal Empowers Liberians with Corporate Leadership Skills

Monrovia-March-19-TNR:Accessing professional competencies in Liberia is a significant challenge that continues to hurt economic development and industries, especially since the end of war.

This challenge stems from deficiencies in the education system, brain drain, limited training opportunities, and economic instability-factors contribute to skill shortages, hindering economic growth, perpetuating social inequalities, and weakening government institutions.

To address this challenge, the leading private sector investor in Liberia- ArcelorMittal Liberia is trying to reform the way skills are utilized in the workplace, especially in the technical mining industry.

The company says it is deploying strategies to retain talent and expand access to training programs so that Liberia can build a skilled workforce essential for its development and competitiveness in the global arena.

As part of this initiative, thirty-five Liberians, occupying midlevel managerial positions at ArcelorMittal Liberia, recently completed a transformative leadership program aimed at cultivating self-leadership.

The training is fully sponsored by ArcelorMittal Liberia as a fundamental skill for guiding others in a professional workplace.

Conducted in collaboration with Duke Corporate Education, a global leader in providing leadership solutions for organizational advancement, the SUCCEED1 program, part of the ArcelorMittal University program, seeks to empower staff with enhanced leadership competencies.

ArcelorMittal Liberia says it believes effective team leadership demands a range of crucial abilities, including heightened self-awareness and a clear grasp of how to influence others.

This the company says involves adeptly managing workload distribution, establishing efficient processes, and ensuring accountability for exceptional leaders to excel at inspiring, coaching, and delivering performance-driven feedback.

The training is tailored to address the unique requirements and aspirations of each participant, the SUCCEED1 training was initiated last August, with a focus on strengthening strategic thinking, decision-making, communication, and fostering teamwork.

Andrew Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia, commended the participants during the certificate presentation ceremony, urging them to instigate positive changes within their work environment and contribute to the overall success of AML as a business entity.

“The leadership landscape demands a shift in our operational framework to effectively implement the knowledge and skills acquired during this program, thereby realizing its inherent value,” stated COO Taylor.

He underscored the inevitability of encountering challenges, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and adaptability in navigating them effectively.

Empowering Liberian staff with advanced leadership competencies, ArcelorMittal Liberia management said not only enhances operational efficiency and output within ArcelorMittal Liberia but also contributes to the broader economic development of Liberia.

By equipping these individuals with the tools to lead effectively, the company noted not only fosters a culture of innovation and excellence but also nurtures talent for the sustained growth and prosperity of the Liberian workforce.