Monrovia:The political inferno that engulfed the House of Representatives almost seven months ago over the removal of House Speaker Fornati Koffa by a group of Representatives under the canopy of Majority Bloc might be another historical scar on April 23, the day ‘bamboo will divide kola’ in the leadership saga.

It is on this day, the Supreme Court of Liberia is expected to deliver its long-awaited ruling in the Bill of Information filed by the embattled speaker.

Anxiety gripped the nation a fortnight ago when it was reported that the Highest Court had deffered the ruling it had earlier set for April 6, 2025 due to the alleged intervention of President Joseph Boakai. It was alleged President Boakai prevailed on the Court to delay its ruling as he endeavored to broker peace between the rival parties, one of which he is accused of supporting.

However, it appears that Court has dealt with all of the legal slipperages, as it has officially notified both rival factions in the ongoing leadership dispute.

The Court said it will issue a ruling on Wednesday, April 23, in the Bill of Information filed by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and members of the House.

In the notice of April 16 served through the respective legal counsels of both parties, the Courty ordered that the parties appear before the Honorable Supreme Court at 12:00 noon on the specified date.

The notice of assignment signed by Cllr. Sam Mamuly on behalf of the Court was delivered to the Marshal, Brigadier General Amos B. Kesseh Dickson, Sr., to be served to all parties involved.

The ruling is expected to provide clarity on the legitimacy of the leadership quagmire in the 55th Legislature, with both contending parties mkking claims to the Speakership.

As the final arbiter of justice, the only authority to intepret issues arising from the constitution, the Supreme Court is expexted to delve into both constitutional and procedural that characterize the ongoing conflict, which began October 17, 2024.

The case is being heard by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, alongside Associate Justices Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., Yussif D. Kaba, Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, and Cllr. Cianeh D. Clinton-Johnson.

As tensions remain high at the Capitol, the nation watches with keen interest, awaiting a verdict that could shape the future of legislative leadership and governance for the remainder of the 55th Legislature.