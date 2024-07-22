Liberia News: Anti-Human Trafficking Fight Is On

TNR News-The Chaiman of the National Anti-human trafficking Taskforce of Liberia, Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. has assured local and international partners that the fight against Trafficking In-Persons is on track.

Minister Kruah said that the Government of Liberia through the Taskforce is during everything to ensure that its ranking is improved in keeping with the United States Department grading on the elimination of Trafficking In Persons (TIP).

He said the leadership of the Taskforce under his watch is committed to promoting effectiveness in fight against TIP despite the huge budgetary constraint currently being faced by the taskforce.

Minister Kruah used the opportunity to call on international partners to step in with funding to facilitate training of law enforcement bodies and other partners in order to improve the capacity of the Taskforce and key stakeholders.

The Taskforce Chairman and Labour Minister was speaking on Friday, July 19, 2024, when a delegation of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), International Organization for Migration (IOM), and World Hope International (WHI) met him at the Ministry of Labour in Monrovia.

The three international organizations were represented at the meeting, Madam Chinylumugo Okoh, Country Manager, IDLO, Mr. Lenaud Serge Desire, Country Coordinator, IOM, and Mr. Richeleau A. Nance, Country Program Manager (WHI).

According to the County Manager of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), Madam Chinylumugo Okoh, the visit was intended to gather Ministry’s response to the United States Department 2023 annual Trafficking in Persons Report which downgraded Liberia from tier 2 to tier 2 watch list.

Following the response by the Liberia Minister, the three international organizations pledged their commitment in working with the Government of Liberia through the TIP Taskforce on the against TIP and help in improving the ranking of Liberia in the next Report.

The report stated that “The Government of Liberia does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so. These efforts included completing renovations for two victim shelters initiated in the previous reporting period and conducting awareness campaigns. However, the government did not demonstrate overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period. The government prosecuted fewer traffickers and did not convict any traffickers.

Law enforcement officials continued to lack adequate resources and understanding of trafficking to effectively investigate and prosecute trafficking crimes. Victim services remained insufficient, and the government referred significantly fewer trafficking victims to care. The government did not allocate adequate funding for anti-trafficking efforts, and concerns of official complicity remained. Therefore Liberia was downgraded to Tier 2 Watch List”.