Liberia News: ANOTHER FAKE SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME BACKFIRES

Monrovia-The Liberia National Police has arrested, investigated, charged and forwarded to court three suspects for Theft of Property, Misappropriation of Entrusted Property, and Criminal Conspiracy.

According to a release issued by the Liberia National Police on Saturday, and signed by DCP Cecelia G. Clarke, Spokesperson, suspects Patricia W. Paye, Janet Jabbah, and Thomas T. N’Debay were apprehended following a complaint filed on May 4, 2024, by Oretha Jornkatonor, a resident of Tweh Farm Bushrod Island.

Jornkatonor alleged that the suspects took US$1,350.00 from her under the pretense of providing a foreign scholarship to Canada.

During the preliminary police investigation, it was discovered that the victim was lured to an entity called Infinity Millennial (Q-net), located at their Tweh Farm, Duala office, which does not have legal authority to offer foreign scholarships.

Based on these findings, the investigation charged suspects Patricia W. Paye, Janet Jabbah, and Thomas T. N’Debay with the crimes of Theft of Property, Misappropriation of Entrusted Property, and Criminal Conspiracy, respectively, in violation of Sections 15.51, 15.56, and 15.70 of the Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia. The suspects have been forwarded to court for prosecution.

In a related development, eleven individuals have been arrested from the Zinnah Hill, GSA Road, Paynesville community in connection with a scheme to extort money from several persons under the false pretense of facilitating travel arrangements.