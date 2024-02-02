Liberia News: AML’S INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION SET TO ENHANCE TECHNICAL SKILLS FOR GROWTH

Monrovia-Feb-2-TNR: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a specialized agency aimed at promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in the fields of education, the natural and social sciences, culture, and communication reports that Liberia is striving to make progress in enhancing the quality of education.

Since the end of war, the government has implemented a range of policies and programs aimed at ensuring universal access to quality education for every child, a national education policy has been established to provide free and compulsory education to all children aged between 6 and 16 years.

Additionally, the Liberia Education Advancement Program (LEAP) has been instituted by the government to further elevate the standards of education in the nation.

The Booker Washington Institute (BWI), situated in Kakata, Margibi County, Liberia, is a public post-secondary school that traces its origins back to 1929 when it was founded as the Booker Washington Agricultural and Industrial Institute.

Serving as the country’s inaugural agricultural and vocational school, BWI was established with support from Americans and is named in honor of the renowned American educator, Booker T. Washington. With a sprawling rural campus, BWI caters to approximately 1,800 students.

Nex to BWI at current is the ArcelorMittal Training Academy- a $7 million investment meant to provide technical training for Liberians as the company expands.

Top of Form

ArcelorMittal Liberia is steadfast in its commitment to fostering education and empowering the future leaders of Liberia through notable advanced studies scholarship, a testament to intentional investment in the education of Liberian youth.

Since 2012, this scholarship program has provided opportunities for over 34 students to pursue higher education at universities outside Liberia.

Currently, four students are enrolled in various technical disciplines at the esteemed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology in Ghana, showcasing the program’s commitment to nurturing talent and expertise.

The impact of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s support extends locally through the Community Liaison department, which plays a crucial role in empowering scholars at ten Liberian colleges and universities.

These scholarship awardees are dedicated to studying technical and administrative disciplines that hold immense potential not only for their personal growth but also for the future development of ArcelorMittal Liberia and the nation at large.

The company recognizes the importance of a well-rounded education, acknowledging that a skilled and educated workforce is vital for sustainable development.

By strategically investing in scholarship programs, ArcelorMittal Liberia aims to contribute to the nation’s intellectual capital and foster a pool of talent that can contribute meaningfully to various sectors, including the mining industry.

The scholarship program’s focus on technical disciplines aligns with the company’s needs and future aspirations. As scholarship recipients acquire knowledge and skills in fields relevant to ArcelorMittal Liberia’s operations, they become valuable assets to the company and, by extension, the nation.

This targeted approach ensures that the educational support provided directly aligns with the needs of the local workforce, creating a symbiotic relationship between educational development and industry requirements.

Furthermore, the commitment to local education extends beyond the immediate benefits to ArcelorMittal Liberia. The emphasis on technical and administrative disciplines reflects a broader vision for the nation’s progress, with scholarship recipients positioned to make meaningful contributions to Liberia’s overall development.

This holistic approach not only enhances the professional capabilities of individuals but also promotes the growth of a skilled workforce capable of steering Liberia towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s investment in education goes beyond financial support. The company actively engages with educational institutions to ensure that scholarship recipients receive not only financial assistance but also mentorship and guidance.

This comprehensive approach is aimed at nurturing well-rounded individuals who not only excel academically but also possess the practical skills and knowledge required for success in their respective fields.

As the scholarship program continues to flourish, it serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring students, showcasing the transformative power of education. ArcelorMittal Liberia’s commitment to supporting education is an integral part of its corporate social responsibility, contributing to the socio-economic development of Liberia by empowering its youth with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

In conclusion, ArcelorMittal Liberia’s scholarship programs, both on a national and international scale, embody the company’s dedication to education as a catalyst for positive change.

By investing in the intellectual and professional growth of Liberian students, ArcelorMittal Liberia not only fulfills its corporate responsibility but also actively contributes to shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for Liberia.