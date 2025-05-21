Liberia news: Ambassador Yorlay Engages With The Venice Commission

Strasbourg, France, May 20, 2025: H.E. Ambassador Teeko T. Yorlay, Liberia’s Ambassador to France, met with Mr. Serguei Kouznetsov, Head of Division 1V of the Venice Commission at the Council of Europe Headquarters in Strasbourg, France, to discuss human rights and legal reforms which are key pillars of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s governance agenda.

The Commission, the Council of Europe’s leading constitutional advisory body, welcomed Ambassador Yorlay and highlighted its role in promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law globally. Established in 1991, the Venice Commission supports legal reforms worldwide. Mr. Kouznetsov expressed the Commission’s pleasure in Liberia’s upcoming 1st participation in the Executive Meeting of the North-South Centre on Tuesday, May 21, 2025. Among several issues on human rights and rule of law, constitutional reform, and its role in providing opinions to judges and legislatures, the he indicated that the Commission’s role is to advice on legal and constitutional issues working with Europe and the rest of the global community.

Ambassador Yorlay commended the Commission for its work and shed light on Liberia’s democratic progress. He noted that despite a history of civil unrest and constitutional collapse, Liberia has held four successive democratic elections and peaceful transitions of power. He cited the 2023 presidential elections, in which the incumbent peacefully conceded defeat to President Boakai, as a testament to the nation’s democratic credentials.

Ambassador Yorlay informed of President Boakai government’s establishment of the War Crimes Court Office in 202, through an Executive Order, to address wartime atrocities and human rights abuses. Ambassador Yorlay reaffirmed Liberia’s commitment to legal reforms, the rule of law and constitutional governance. He thanked the Commission for the fruitful engagement with his team.

Ambassador Yorlay is representing H.E. Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, at the 34th Executive Meeting of the North-South Centre on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He is accompanied by Mr. Francis R. Grant, Minister Counselor at the Liberian Embassy in Paris. In March, Liberia was admitted as an associate member of the North-South Centre of the Council of Europe.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.