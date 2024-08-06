Liberia News: Amb. Pays Visit To Min. Beysolow

Liberia-Today, Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti warmly welcomed the newly accredited U.S. Ambassador-designate to Liberia, Mr. Mark Toner, on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the government and people of Liberia.

Minister Nyanti praised the U.S. for its continuous support and expressed deep gratitude for its assistance to Liberia. The event, held on Monday, August 5, 2024, was part of the diplomatic protocol ahead of Ambassador-designate Toner’s formal presentation of his letter of credence to President Boakai.

In her remarks, Minister Nyanti highlighted the significant role of the U.S. in Liberia’s stability and peace. She and Ambassador-designate Toner discussed key issues like human rights, climate change, democracy, and good governance, pledging to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation at international levels.

Minister Nyanti assured Ambassador-designate Toner of her Ministry’s support for his mission. He expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to strengthening ties with Liberia, particularly in trade.

The meeting concluded with mutual thanks, setting a positive tone for future collaboration.