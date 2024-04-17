Liberia News: ALL SET FOR NIMBA, GD. GEDEH BY-ELECTIONS

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-April-17-2024-TNR:In keeping with the electoral timeline, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun the deployment of ballot papers and other sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to Nimba and Grand Gedeh District One commenced yesterday.

Ballot papers for the 2024 Nimba Senatorial and Grand GedehDistrict One Representative By-Elections arrived in the country on 14th April 2024, from the Republic of Ghana via the Roberts International Airport in the following categories and quantities:

Four hundred thirteen thousand and fifty (413,050) ballots for the Nimba County Senatorial by-election and twenty-six thousand four hundred (26,400) ballots for the Grand GedehDistrict ne Representative by-election.

Addressing a news conference held at the commission headquarters in Sinkor on April 15, 2024, Davidatte Brown Lansanah said the ballots arrived along with other materials including the record of the count forms, and tactile ballot guide, and they are currently stored securely under the protection of state securities according to the NEC chairperson.

According to her, the packaging of materials in the NEC central warehouse is on course and nearing completion, especially with the arrival of the ballots.

“Cascade training for temporary staff for the by-elections is ongoing. Training for electoral supervisors in all locations will be concluded on April 15, 2024. Polling and counting training for poll workers will commence today, April 16, 2024, and will conclude on April 21, 2024.”

At the same time, the Commission informs all stakeholders that all accreditation tags for party agents will be issued at the commission’s offices in Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties beginning Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Additionally, all observer institutions including the media wishing to observe these by-elections have up to Thursday, April 18, 2024, to request for accreditation.

Similarly, the commission formally launched the Civic and Voter Education activities for the By-elections simultaneously in both counties on March 22, 2024, during which time the NEC began the distribution of CVE materials to citizens in Nimba and District One, Grand Gedeh.

Before the CVE launch, the NEC activated all nine CVE cells in Nimba and one cell in District One, Grand Gedeh, educating and informing citizens in both counties about the by-elections.

Additionally, the NEC Chairperson said more CVE and Gender Outreach materials (posters, flyers, t-shirts, caps, banners, etc.) and NEC personnel continued to be deployed to Nimba and Grand Gedeh to support outreach activities for the by-elections.