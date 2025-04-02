Liberia News: Airport Authorities Warned

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The nation is still reeling from Sunday’s embarrassing power outage at the Roberts International Airport when an Air Brussels Airline had just landed with dozens of passengers on board.

The situation dubbed a very serious national embarrassment has claimed the attention of the Liberian government, warning airport authorities that lapses in the provision of services at the international airport will not be condoned, and must not be repeated.

Addressing himself to the situation which he also witnessed firsthand as one of the passengers on board the aircraft, Information Minister Jeronlimek Matthew Piah minced no words in assuring the government’s zero tolerance, and reassured its commitment to preventing a recurrence.

The incident, which left passengers stranded without access to their luggages, has sparked public outrage and widespread criticism.

Speaking at MICAT press conference Tuesday, Minister Piah who was on board the Brussels Airlines flight that arrived at RIA on the night of the incident recounted his personal experience as a passenger.

He acknowledged that passengers were forced to use flashlights and phone lights to locate their baggage due to a power outage that affected the terminal building. While the runway remained operational with full lighting, the terminal was without electricity, rendering critical services such as baggage claim and immigration processing ineffective.

According to Minister Piah, the decision for the flight to remain at RIA overnight stemmed from a strike action in Brussels. However, upon arrival, passengers were informed that they would not receive their luggage due to the terminal’s power failure.

“This situation should never have happened,” Piah stated, adding that the government holds zero tolerance for such lapses in service.

President Joseph Boakai was reportedly briefed on the matter and demanded an immediate incident report, which was submitted the following morning. Further meetings were convened to analyze the incident and implement corrective measures. Minister Piah assured the public that the administration is determined to ensure a fully functional airport at all times.

“We acknowledge the frustrations of the affected passengers, especially those returning to Liberia after years abroad. Such an experience does not reflect the image we want for our country,” Piah asserted.

He urged citizens to focus on progress rather than setbacks, emphasizing that criticism is welcomed if it contributes to national improvement. “Our past mistakes should serve as lessons for correction, not as a cycle for repeated failures,” he remarked.

Minister Piah assured that steps are being taken to prevent future occurrences, with strict directives issued to airport authorities to uphold operational efficiency. He reiterated the government’s stance that Liberia’s major gateway must be a reflection of national pride, not a source of embarrassment.