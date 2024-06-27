Liberia News: AFRICA DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES PROMISES RADICAL SHIFT

Monrovia-The Managing Director of Africa Development Associates (ADMA), B. Elias Shoniyin has emphasized the urgent need to create the necessary economic activities to trigger widespread prosperity across Liberia for people in the 15 counties to escape poverty.

Shoniyin, who served many years in Liberia’s Foreign Ministry before resigning as principal deputy Foreign Minister, highlighted the dire state of affairs of many Liberians in the counties, who according to him are trapped in the cycles of abject poverty and suffering.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in Monrovia during the official signing ceremony between his Firm and the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, for supporting and facilitating the formulation of the County Development Agendas (CDAs) for Liberia’s fifteen counties.

This effort will entail that Africa Development Management Associates (ADMA) will hold counties consultations with stakeholders across the fifteen counties, prepare costed County Action Plan for each county, and submit these plans to the Ministry of Finance for implementation.

This will guide budgetary decisions of the BoakaiAdministration and ensure development aligns with the aspirations and ambitions of the people in the counties.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Shoniyin said his team will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and Suba Belleh Associates which which was also selected to facilitate the National Development Plan, to deliver comprehensive National Counties Development Agendas aimed at breaking the vicious cycle of poverty across Liberia and spurring prosperity.

Africa Development Associates is an indigenous Liberian firm with high-caliber professional Liberians including former Planning and Economic Development Minister, Dr. Toga Gaywea McIntosh, Executive Director, and Senior Associates, including former Finance Minister Amb. Nathaniel Barnes, Former Senior Advisor at the World Bank and ECOWAS, Dr. Anthoney Barclay, former Liberian Ambassador to multiple countries including Saudi Arabia, Dr, Brahima kaba, and a host of highly respected Liberian professionals.

Africa Development Management Associates was selected by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to develop the National Counties Development Agendas, which will lay the basis for the Boakai administration’s strategy to urgently address poverty and suffering of Liberians at the county level.

The Boakai Administration is driving a 100 percent homegrown development plan under the broad umbrella of the ARREST agenda to break the poverty trap that has held Liberians captive for decades.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has expressed confidence in the two indigenous Liberian firms selected for developing both the counties’ development agendas and the national development plan.