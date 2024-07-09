Liberia News: Addressing Paynesville’s Dirt Crisis

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Paynesville-poor sanitary condition of the commercial city of Red-Light and Paynesville continues to claim the attention of individuals and groupings because of the health hazard it poses to the lives of Liberians.

From time to time, the main streets of Red-Light have been overtaken by stock-pile of dirt, making both sides of the roads almost impassable, a situation local vendors and community residents are blamed for.

Addressing the filthy condition of the Community, Paynesville Student Union (PAYNESU) over the weekend embarked on a “clean city campaign” in Paynesville City, Montserrado County.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions: ‘PAYNESU says clean you community and city, PAYNESU says health is wealth, health is life keep the city clean, and PAYNESU calls on peaceful citizens to clean the city,” the students went from area to area, removing some of the long-stayed dirt.

Addressing journalists, President of the student grouping, Eddie Yancy said the clean city campaign is meant to sensitize the residents about the importance of keeping the city and their environments clean in keeping with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s Sanitation agenda.

Yancy said the poor sanitary condition of the commercial city of Paynesville, especially Red-Light needs to be given serious attention to avoid serious health hazard in the country where it is difficult for hospitals to provide pain tablet to patients.

He said as students in Paynesville, they usually walk through Red-Light and see the poor sanitary condition of the area, with people selling in the street and at the same time throwing dirt all over.

According to him, local vendors in Red-Light spend their whole day sitting in the dirt taken from various homes and dumped onto the streets.

Additionally, the head of the student group said people take feces from their homes and dump it in the street while commuters sit in various vehicles and throw dirt in the streets.

“You do not need a rocket scientist to tell you that Paynesville is very dirty. you can just take a stroke from here to Red-Light and you will see the dirt under the various sign boards or on the main road” he lamented.

Eddie continued that Government built the streets from taxpayers’ money, and that it should be maintained by the citizens working with the Paynesville City Corporation and every other individual.

He stated that we cannot be living in an environment that is very deplorable and stink where dirty have taken over the city noting that all of the drainages and streets have been covered by dirt.

Eddie vowed that as the union declares the month of July as the month of clean your city campaign and clean your environment, it will gather in the street and go to various communities on every Saturday encouraging the people to clean the street and their environment.

He then admonished the Paynesville City Corporation to clean the dirt that is stock-pile in Red-Light. Eddie also called on the Corporation to help the group with materials to enable the union help to clean the various drainages in the city of Paynesville and other major places.