Liberia News: ACID VICTIM FINALLY DIED

By: Gabriel M. C Parker

Monrovia-February-23-TNR:Score of residents and citizens in Bomi County are demanding speedy investigation into the case involving the late WattaSheriff who was allegedly spelled with acid by her former boyfriend.

It can be recalled that on January 30, 2024, victim WattaSheriff was admitted at the Liberian Government Hospital in Tubmanburg as a results of the spell of acid by Momo Kannehher ex-boyfriend for refusing to continue her relationship with him.

Due to the severity of her health condition, Watta was later transferred to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital where she spent little over two weeks before being pronounced dead by health authorities.

But speaking hours after the victim was pronounced dead Wednesday February 21, on one of the local stations in the county, the Citizens termed the act by the perpetrator as totally inhumane. They noted that given the level of agony the victim went through before giving up the ghost, there is a need for an effective and expeditious investigation into her case.

The citizens believed that if justice is accorded to the victim’s family it will serve as a caveat for would-be doers. Since the occurrence of the incident in the county there has been series of condemnations from citizens, civil society and human rights organizations both in and out of the county. Currently, the alleged perpetrator, Momo Kanneh has been apprehended and placed behind bars awaiting court trial.