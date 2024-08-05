Liberia News: Academic Activities Resumed At Lofa University

Liberia-Regular academic activities have resumed at the Lofa County University following a go-slow action by the faculty association of the institution.
The go-slow action was in demand of salary increment and other concerns affecting them at the government run university.
Recall that the Board of Trustees of the Lofa County University gave ultimatum to striking faculty members and other teaching staff to immediately return to the classroom not later Monday (July 29,2024) or consider themselves dismissed.
According to the acting President of the institution, Morlu Korsor, the return of the faculty members to class follows series of engagements by the newly constituted Board of Trustees headed by Luther’s Bishop. G. Victor Padmore.
Mr. Korsor, addressing journalists on the University Campus, praised the efforts of the Board and the administration that led to the restoration of calm on the campus.
As acting President of the University, he promised that his interim administration will do its best in solving some other demands of the faculty within their reach while those not in their reach will be forwarded for onwards actions.
Currently, Lofa University Board of Trustees is conducting a vetting process for a President for the university as directed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.
