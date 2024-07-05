Liberia News: 5 PERSONS SENT TO COURT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Liberia-Gbarnga, Bong County-The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Bong County Detachment has arrested, charged and sent to court five (5) persons for allegedly linked to drugs trafficking in the County.

The LDEA is a semi-autonomous agency under the supervisory authority of the Ministry of Justice, responsible for effective and efficient enforcement of laws about controlled drugs, and substances. The agency plays a drug-crime-focused role in national law enforcement and also implements measures to protect the territorial borders of Liberia from the importation and exportation of drugs and controlled substances.

Speaking in an interview with this paper in the County, the LDEA Commander for Bong County, Gilbert Roberts said the five suspects were arrested with over 128 kilogram of Kush and marijuana in the County while in route to market the drugs.

The Bong County LDEA Commander said suspects Jannet Paye, a resident of Gbarnga was arrested with 50 wraps of Kush, Christ Cole, a resident of Monrovia was arrested with 17 wraps of Kush, Ezekiel Zayzay, a resident of Bong County was arrested with 13 wraps Kush in the County.

The LDEA Commander further said suspects, Alex Teah, a resident of Monrovia was arrested with one ounce of Kush, while Enoch Sayweh, a resident of Nimba was arrested with 52 plastic of Kush.

After the suspects were arrested, the LDEA investigated them and later charged them with drug trafficking and forwarded them to the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga for trial.

Commander Roberts said the LDEA will not sleep on the issue of drugs in the County, adding that they will continue to be strong in making sure that Bong County becomes an illegal substance-free County.

Commander Roberts, who took over on June 4, 2024 as commander has emphasized the agency’s commitment to cracking down on drug traffickers and distributors, with a focus on eradicating illicit drug activities within the county.

Furthermore, Commander Roberts highlighted the detrimental impact of drug trafficking on the younger generation, expressing his determination to eliminate the influx of illegal substances in Bong County.

The Bong County LDEA Commander said he will fight to make sure that the County is free from drug traffickers, further describing Bong as one of the epic centers of drug traffickers in Liberia.

The influx of these substances in Liberia, he noted, continues to “recklessly kill the younger generation daily.”

He called upon citizens to collaborate with the LDEA in combating illicit drug merchants by providing crucial information to support enforcement efforts. Under his leadership, Commander Roberts aims to enhance the agency’s operations by addressing drug-related threats in Bong County and Liberia as a whole.

He stressed the importance of community cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, emphasizing the agency’s responsibility to safeguard Liberia’s image and protect its citizens from the perils of drug abuse.

He further revealed that the mandate of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency is to disrupt, dismantle, and eliminate all threats posed in Bong County and Liberia at large by illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

But, he said they cannot succeed in the fight to eliminate illicit drugs in Liberia if citizens are not willing to cooperate with the agency.

He at the same time revealed that he will continues to deploy his manpower at its disposal for a complete purge of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs substances in the County.

“We as LDEA officers’ are under the obligation to protect, enhance, and maintain the image of Bong County and Liberia at large,” he noted.

The Bong County LDEA Commander has vowed to intensifying their strength at the various ports of entries as security officers is a national concern with a call to central government for adequate support of mobility which according to him will help beef up their strength.