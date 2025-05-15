Liberia news: Public Works Minister Blames Weah’s Administration for Failed Road Contracts

By Stephanie M. Duncan

MONROVIA-Liberia’s Minister of Public Works, Roland Giddings, has blamed the previous administration led by former President George Weah for the failure of several road contracts across the country.

In an interview with OK FM on Monday, May 15, 2025, Minister Giddings said the poor state of roads nationwide stems from what he described as the mismanagement of the national road fund under the Weah’s administration.

“The condition of our roads today is not just by chance,” Giddings said. “It’s a direct result of the mismanagement and diversion of funds that were meant for infrastructure.”

According to the Minister, the World Bank initially provided US$7 million to support the first phase of a major road project in several counties. However, he alleged that the funds were diverted for purposes unrelated to the intended project.

“The World Bank clearly told us that they had to pull back from supporting the first phase of the road project because the funds were not used as agreed,” he explained.

Minister Giddings assured the public that his leadership at the ministry would be different, emphasizing accountability and results.

“There will be many Public Works ministers, but not many Liberians to be ministers,” he stated. “This opportunity to serve is not a right, it is a privilege, and I don’t take it lightly.”

He further stressed the importance of embracing constructive criticism. “Every criticism we receive is being turned into a stepping stone for progress. My team is not ignoring the voices of the people , we’re listening and acting,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to national development, Giddings highlighted his passion for service and the urgency to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

“Liberia is one of the oldest independent African nations. Its development should not lag behind. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to make this country better,” he emphasized.

