Liberia News:

Western Cluster Champions Youth Empowerment

….as Tubmanburg Community Football Tournament Kicks Off.

TUBMANBURG, BOMI COUNTY – Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL) has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community development and youth empowerment by supporting the official kickoff of a month-long community football tournament in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Saturday May 3, 2025 at the C.H. Dewey Sports Pitch, Western Cluster’s Mines Manager, Mr. Bartholomew D’souza, emphasized that the company strongly believes in using sports as a tool for unity, growth, and talent development.

“At Western Cluster, we understand that our responsibility goes beyond mining. We are part of this community, and we are here to contribute meaningfully to its development,” Mr. D’souza said. “Through this tournament, we hope to inspire young people, promote peace, and help uncover the next generation of Liberian sports stars.”

Mr. D’souza revealed that Western Cluster had provided 22 complete sets of football jerseys to participating teams initially as a symbolic gesture of the company’s broader commitment to youth development in Bomi County.

“We’re proud to stand with the youth of Bomi and we look forward to future collaborations that go even further in supporting sports, education, and community growth,” he added.

The tournament is organized by the Progressive Youth in partnership with Bomi County authorities and the Tubmanburg Football Association. It aims to reconcile young people from diverse political backgrounds and create opportunities for them to showcase their sporting talents.

The chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Paul Digen, praised Western Cluster and other supporters for making the tournament possible. “This is more than a competition, it’s a peace and talent-building initiative,” he said. “We’re grateful to Western Cluster for stepping up and leading the way with their generous support.”

Mr. Digen further disclosed that the tournament will climax at the end of May 2025 with a grand talent show and awards night. Prizes will include honors for first and second place teams, MVP, highest goal scorer, and other outstanding participants.

He also appealed for additional financial support from other institutions and individuals to ensure the successful completion of the event.

Several residents who attended the opening ceremony hailed the tournament as a timely initiative and lauded Western Cluster for its visible impact on the community.

“This is the kind of partnership we need, one that invests in our youth and builds bridges across communities,” one community elder remarked.

As the tournament unfolds, the spirit of unity and progress is already in motion, powered by the energy of the youth and the strong corporate citizenship of Western Cluster Limited.

