“Continue To Your Mask”

By: Jamesetta D. Williams-Intern

MONROVIA-Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina S. Jallah has cautioned the citizens to continually observe the Covid-19 preventive measures in order to keep safe.

Despite recent pronouncement by the Liberian Health Minister that there is no outbreak of COVID-19 in the country she warned Liberians across the country to continue the process of using masks and other preventive health measures as they go about their daily activities.

Minister Jallah spoke over the weekend at the regular press briefing of the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) in Monrovia.

Dr. Jallah further clarified that contrary to reports circulating on social media about the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in Sinoe County, there is no sign of the virus in the country.

She termed the information as fake and at the same time advised members of the public who are bent on spreading misleading information to desist from such.

“Ebola is not in Liberia, even if you see such information on social medial, call us for clarity so that together we can all stop fake information in the public,” she intimated.

Minister Jallah said the joint health team has been deployed in every town and Village of Sinoe County to ascertain the truthfulness of the information circulating on social media.

At the same time, Jallah disclosed that the Ministry of Health and partners have begun planning solar oxygen in Sinoe County, one of Liberia’s Southeastern counties.

Solar Oxygen Systems Provide a consistent supply of oxygen off the Grid, combining Renewable Energy with effective storage to offer patients 24/7 access to Therapy.