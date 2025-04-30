Liberia news: LNBA President left in the “Cold”

MONROVIA-The president of the Liberian National Bar Association, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah has received lashes from several lawyers as well as his even his Vice president for taking a unilateral decision on the Supreme Court’s ruling .

At a press conference held on April 29, 2025 after the Supreme court has rendered her opinion in the legislative legal battle, he has come under sharp criticism from many senior lawyers for what they termed as issuing statement without consultation, which is usually done in such national issue.

Recently, the Supreme Court handed down her opinion in the Bill of Information filed by embattled speaker, Johnathan Fonati Koffa.

Koffa, was removed by some of his colleagues for what they termed as vote of no confidence. But speaker Koffa, a lawyer by profession, challenged his removal and took the case for ruling. The Supreme court first ruled that the lawmakers’ actions were ultra vires, meaning they were acting outside the scope of authority.

After the initial ruling, the majority bloc which removed speaker Koffa, continued to work, despite the court’s ruling. This prompted speaker Koffa to file a Bill of Information to the Supreme Court.

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court, Representative Richard Koon, who was elected as the new speaker by the majority bloc, rejected it. But in less than forty eight hours, his legal team filed for re-argument to the Supreme Court..

But Cllr. Varmah, who contested for Representative seat on the current ruling party’s ticket in 2017 and did not win, said the ruling violates the separation of power. In addition to that, the legislative disputes such as the removal of a speaker, falls within the ambit of the legislature.

“This is simply a violation of the Political Question Doctrine,” his statement read. He added, that such ruling risked inflating judicial power at the expense of legislative autonomy.

But in less than forty eight hours, his vice president, Cllr. F. Juah Lawson distanced herself from such statement.

“I’m not aware of that press statement. I’m not in support of that statement. I’m not going to honor that statement because that statement is the view of the LNBA President as an individual and not the LNBA,” Cllr. Lawson stated. “I advised the President to convene an emergency Executive Committee meeting for the LNBA to respond to the attack on the “rule of LAW”,

The President agreed with me but did not listen.”

Cllr. Arthur Johnson, a well respected lawyer also condemned the president for such a statement which he said has the propensity to paint a negative reflection on the Supreme Court.

Another senior lawyer from the Nimba County bar, one of the largest bars which massively voted for Cllr. Varmah condemned his action.

“You as a bar president need to have a consultative meeting with your executive before releasing such statement. That was totally wrong,” he said.

Also, Cllr. Moriah Yeakula-Kporpor, a member of the bar said :“The statement read today is not only disappointing, but ridiculous and squarely partisan,” she said. “The President of the Bar must do the honorable thing and resign if he cannot separate his political commitment to the Unity Party from his duties.”