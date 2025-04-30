Liberia news: LNBA President left in the “Cold”

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-The president of the Liberian National Bar Association, Cllr.  Bornor M. Varmah has received lashes from several lawyers as well as his even his  Vice president for taking  a  unilateral decision on  the Supreme Court’s ruling .

At a press conference held on April 29, 2025  after the Supreme court has rendered her opinion in the legislative legal battle, he has come under sharp criticism from many senior lawyers  for what they termed as  issuing statement without consultation, which is usually done in such national issue.

Recently, the Supreme Court handed down her opinion in the Bill of Information filed by embattled speaker, Johnathan Fonati Koffa.

Koffa, was removed by some  of  his colleagues for what they termed as vote of no confidence. But speaker Koffa, a lawyer by profession,  challenged his removal  and took  the  case for ruling. The Supreme court first  ruled that the lawmakers’  actions were ultra vires, meaning they were acting outside the scope of authority.

After the initial ruling, the majority bloc which removed speaker Koffa, continued to work, despite the court’s ruling. This prompted speaker Koffa to file a Bill of Information to the  Supreme Court.

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court, Representative Richard Koon, who was elected as the new speaker by the majority bloc, rejected it. But in less than forty eight hours, his legal team filed for re-argument to the Supreme Court..

But  Cllr. Varmah, who contested for Representative  seat on the current ruling party’s ticket in 2017 and  did not win,  said the ruling violates the separation of power. In addition to that, the legislative disputes such as the removal of a speaker,  falls within the ambit of the legislature.

“This is simply a violation of the Political Question Doctrine,” his statement read.  He added, that such ruling risked inflating judicial power at the expense of legislative autonomy.

But in less than forty  eight hours, his vice president, Cllr.  F. Juah Lawson distanced  herself  from such statement.

“I’m not aware of that press statement. I’m not in support of that statement. I’m not going to honor that statement because that statement is the view of the LNBA President as an individual and not the LNBA,” Cllr. Lawson stated. “I advised the President  to convene an emergency Executive Committee meeting for the LNBA to respond to the attack on the “rule of LAW”,

The President agreed with me but did not listen.”

Cllr. Arthur Johnson, a well respected lawyer also condemned the president for  such a statement which he said has the propensity to paint a negative reflection on the Supreme Court.

Another senior lawyer from the Nimba County bar, one of the largest bars which massively  voted for Cllr. Varmah  condemned his action.

“You as a bar president need to have a consultative meeting with your executive before releasing such statement. That was totally wrong,”   he said.

Also, Cllr. Moriah Yeakula-Kporpor, a member of the bar  said :“The statement read today is not only disappointing, but ridiculous and squarely partisan,” she said. “The President of the Bar must do the honorable thing and resign if he cannot separate his political commitment to the Unity Party from his duties.”

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

