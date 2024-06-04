Liberia News: 3 DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Monrovia-The Liberia National Police have arrested and are investigating Joseph Sao, the operator of a blue Renault truck, following a tragic road traffic accident at the LMDI Junction along the Careysburg-Mount Barclay Highway.

According to a police press release issued in Monrovia and signed by Spokesperson Chief of Press and Public Affairs Cecelia G. Clarke, the preliminary traffic investigation report indicates that the accident occurred on Friday, May 31, 2024, around noon. The Mount Gilead Foundation School in the Careysburg Community was hosting its first Gala anniversary program parade at the time.

The report further established that the truck was moving towards Mount Barclay when it ran into a crowd of bystanders who were watching the parade, resulting in the injuries of ten people. Tragically, three of the injured were pronounced dead at medical facilities, while seven others are being treated at the FredaiHealth Center and Remedy Clinic.

Meanwhile, the blue Renault truck with plate number T5455 is in police custody. The proprietor of the Mount Gilead Foundation School, Samuel Galamue, 44, is aiding the police in the ongoing investigation.