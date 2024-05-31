Liberia News: 28 Liberian Healthcare Professionals Leave For China

Monrovia-Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, Liberia’s Minister of Health, has been steadfast in her efforts to enhance the nation’s healthcare system since assuming office.

A cornerstone of her agenda has been fostering collaboration between China and Liberia in healthcare system reinforcement.

Aligned with this vision, on May 28, 2024, twenty-eight Liberian healthcare professionals, comprising four OBGYN specialists and twenty-four nurses, departed Liberia for China to partake in a three-week Maternal Emergencies Management training in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Southwest China.

This training endeavor presents a pivotal opportunity for these professionals to augment their proficiency in handling maternal emergencies, pivotal in curbing maternal mortality rates in Liberia.

The program encompasses a spectrum of maternal healthcare facets, encompassing labor and delivery complexities, postpartum hemorrhage, and emergency newborn care.

This initiative to send healthcare professionals to China for training underscores the joint commitment of the Liberian and Chinese governments to foster mutual support in healthcare capacity reinforcement. It underscores the bilateral respect and collaboration in addressing critical healthcare imperatives.

The training stint in China is poised to furnish Liberian participants with invaluable insights, knowledge, and practical skills, thereby better enabling them to deliver top-tier maternal healthcare upon their return. This, in turn, is poised to bolster maternal and child healthcare services holistically.

Dr. Louise M. Kpoto conveyed gratitude to the Chinese government for extending this valuable opportunity to Liberian healthcare professionals. She underscored the pivotal role of collaborative endeavors in fortifying healthcare workers’ capabilities and, ultimately, enhancing health outcomes for Liberia’s populace.

The involvement of Liberian healthcare professionals in the Maternal Emergencies Management training in China marks a momentous stride in the ongoing healthcare system fortification in Liberia. It epitomizes the Ministry of Health’s unwavering commitment to investing in the training and advancement of its healthcare workforce, with the overarching goal of delivering superior healthcare services to the Liberian populace.

Ministry of Health Supports Girls’ Menstrual Hygiene with Donation Drive on World Menstrual Hygiene Day. In another Development, women worldwide celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Ministry of Health, through its Family Health Division, joins other countries in commemorating this important occasion by donating menstrual and sanitary pads to girls in various schools in Montserrado County. Every year on May 28th, women and girls across the globe mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Dr. Nowiah Gorpudolo Dennis, Director of the Family Health Division at the Ministry of Health, highlighted Health Minister Dr. Louis Kpoto’s initiative to seek donor support and provide emergency supplies to girls in schools across Monrovia in case of menstruation-related emergencies.

Dr. Nowiah emphasized the challenges faced by girls during menstruation while at school, often lacking alternatives and sometimes facing bullying from their peers. She stated that the emergency supplies are specifically intended to support these girls, emphasizing that menstruation does not adhere to a fixed schedule.

A total of seventeen schools in Montserrado County were provided with sanitary pads for female students free of charge.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nowiah mentioned that Health Minister Dr. Louis Kpoto is currently attending the World Health Assembly to advocate for the health sector of Liberia.

Assistant Minister for Vital Statistics Dr. Anthony Fortune expressed gratitude to the entire team at the Ministry of Health’s Family Health Division for ensuring that the ministry fulfills its agenda in the absence of Health Minister Dr. Louis Kpoto.