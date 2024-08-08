Liberia News: 𝗥𝗲𝗽. 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗶 𝗖𝗦𝗔 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

Liberia-The House of Representatives- has mandated the Civil Service Agency(CSA) to conduct a comprehensive payroll headcount of its employees.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, by the House’ Chairman on Rules, Order and Administration- ROA, Representative Marvin J. Cole, during an authorization ceremony.

According to him, it followed a communication from the Civil Service Agency- CSA dated August 5, 2024, requesting the headcount.

Representative Cole also presented the august body payroll under the signature of House Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, beginning July 2024, with a total of seven hundred forty-nine employees.

“I want to tell the CSA Boss that we welcome the headcount. But, there’s something very important I want to say and it’s a message I want to send to the Director of the CSA. He who preaches equity, must come with clean hands. You cannot go to one entity of Government and compromise the law and come to another entity and use a quasi-law. It will be resisted! It is meant to undermine the authority of the HOR”, he stated.

The House’ Chair on ROA and Bong County District 3 Representative reiterated that its pension decision is irreversible.

“Those that were retired are retired, Civil Service does not have the ability to reverse our decision. This House will be run by us and not in another way”, Rep. Cole alerted.

Representative Marvin J. Cole clarified media reports that the House of Representatives is opposing headcount, terming such as farfetched.

“These are the ghosts, they will be counted department by department, person by person and verified”, he added.

Chairman Cole lauded the resilience of staffers for disassociating themselves from any form of protest in the wake of not being paid for Independence day.

He added that the leadership of Cllr. Fonati Koffa, remains committed to seeking the interest of its staffers.