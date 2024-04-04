Liberia news: 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫

MONROVIA-The Honorable House of Representatives- HOR, has unanimously voted to lift the moratorium on the exportation of unprocessed rubber.

It followed a communication from Bong County District #7 Representative, Foday Fahnbulleh.

Representative Fahnbulleh recounted the continuous negative impact and unbearable suffering Liberian rubber farmers and all other actors within the rubber sector are faced with as a result of Executive Order No.124.

According to him, Executive Order No. 124 is actually intended to suffocate rubber farmers and deprive other actors within the rubber sector of Liberia business opportunities.

He said the brokers are the aggregators in the value chain and investment risk bearers.

The Bong County Lawmaker said they invest resources in the smallholders, buying the rubber from them and selling it to big buyers. The ban has also restricted their options to sell, as some of the current buyers’ policies do not permit them to buy from aggregators.

It can be recalled an executive order was issued by former President George Weah in November 2023 prohibiting the export of unprocessed rubber or raw latex cup lumps from Liberia.