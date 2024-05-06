Liberia New:”House Speaker Extends Congratulations to Archbishop Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe on Episcopal Ordination”

Monrovia-may-06-2024-TNR:House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has extended warm congratulations to the Very Rev. Monsignor Dr. Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe on his Episcopal Ordination as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Monrovia. The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street, amidst the presence of esteemed international delegates from the Vatican in Rome, Italy, the United States of America, Europe, and Africa. Monsignor Jubwe’s ascension to the position of Archbishop marks a significant moment in the history of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Monrovia. He follows in the footsteps of his predecessors, Archbishop Lewis Jerome Zeglier and Michael Kpakala Francis, both of whom have left indelible marks on the Catholic Church in Liberia. Speaker Koffa expresses his utmost support and well wishes to Archbishop Monsignor Dr. Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe as he undertakes the sacred duty of shepherding the faithful within the Archdiocese of Monrovia. His leadership and guidance are vital in fostering spiritual growth, unity, and compassion within the Catholic community. As Archbishop Jubwe embarks on this new chapter of his spiritual journey, Speaker Koffa extends prayers for wisdom, strength, and grace to accompany him in his noble service to the Church and the people of Liberia. House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has extended warm congratulations to the Very Rev. Monsignor Dr. Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe on his Episcopal Ordination as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Monrovia. The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street, amidst the presence of esteemed international delegates from the Vatican in Rome, Italy, the United States of America, Europe, and Africa. Monsignor Jubwe’s ascension to the position of Archbishop marks a significant moment in the history of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Monrovia. He follows in the footsteps of his predecessors, Archbishop Lewis Jerome Zeglier and Michael Kpakala Francis, both of whom have left indelible marks on the Catholic Church in Liberia. Speaker Koffa expresses his utmost support and well wishes to Archbishop Monsignor Dr. Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe as he undertakes the sacred duty of shepherding the faithful within the Archdiocese of Monrovia. His leadership and guidance are vital in fostering spiritual growth, unity, and compassion within the Catholic community. As Archbishop Jubwe embarks on this new chapter of his spiritual journey, Speaker Koffa extends prayers for wisdom, strength, and grace to accompany him in his noble service to the Church and the people of Liberia.