Liberia New: ONANUGA APPOINTED AS AMB. AT LARGE

Monrovia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is still making appointments that will shape his government for the next six years.

As he has been making appointments over the last months, the President has favored Christopher Hayes Onanuga, the owner of Koon FM, as Ambassador-AT-Large for Tourism for the Republic of Liberia.

In the appointment letter, the Liberian leader said, “I am pleased to appoint you as I trust that you will execute your duties with utmost diligence and loyalty.”

Accepting the confidence the President reposed in him, Onanuga promised to ensure that he attracts investors in the area of tourism.

He said Liberia has an unlocked potential for tourism adding that with his appointment, it will work hard to ensure more people see the huge potential of that sector.