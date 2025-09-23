“Liberia Is A Strong Partner”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA, LIBERIA –The United States Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) delegation, led by Madam Carrie Monahan, Managing Director for Africa has arrived in the country to strengthen longstanding development ties and begin key preparations for the upcoming December Board meeting as Liberia is considered for a potential second compact.

Speaking during a formal welcome at the Roberts International Airport, Madam Monahan expressed her appreciation for Liberia’s partnership with the MCC, stating, “We recognize the government and people of Liberia as strong partners.” She noted the importance of MCC’s return to Liberia and emphasized that the U.S. is proud of the progress and partnership developed during the first compact.

Liberia’s first MCC compact, implemented between 2016 and 2021, brought significant benefits to the country, focusing on rehabilitating the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant, strengthening the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and reforming key institutions to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

The compact, worth $257 million, helped restore power to thousands of households and businesses, provided essential training and technical support, and laid the groundwork for continued economic revitalization.

Madam Carrie Monahan emphasized that the upcoming mission would focus on conducting the Constraints to Growth Analysis, a foundational step in identifying the sectors where MCC’s investment would most effectively spur inclusive economic development.

“We are here to engage with stakeholders across government and the private sector.

The MCC grant is an investment in the Liberian people,” she said. “We look forward to ensuring that this compact aligns with the country’s economic priorities and creates opportunities—not just for Liberians, but for American investors as well.”

She also highlighted the U.S. government’s continued commitment to sustainable partnerships in Africa, referencing the Trump Administration’s ongoing emphasis on transitioning “from aid to trade,” viewing MCC investments as a platform for long-term economic cooperation and mutual growth.

Welcoming the delegation on behalf of President Joseph N. Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, and the people of Liberia, Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, expressed gratitude for MCC’s continued engagement.

“We are very elated that you would come. From where we were to where we are today, we deeply appreciate the support received thus far,” Minister Ngafuan said.

“We understand that the journey is long, but this visit is a vital step forward. Liberia is ready to cooperate fully in the constraints to growth analysis and is taking the right steps in making the case for a second compact.”

Ngafuan reaffirmed Liberia’s commitment to the process, expressing optimism that the outcomes of this mission will lead to even greater developmental results for the nation.

“You’ve come to engage Liberian stakeholders, and we assure you of our collaboration. We are hopeful that this mission leads to better outcomes for our people.”

He emphasized that when Liberia gets the compact, it’s for everyone and not a particular set of people.