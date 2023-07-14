Liberia, Ghana Signed Fisheries Agreement

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

MONROVIA-The Liberian Government through the Fisheries and Aquacultural Authorities and the Government of Ghana have signed a Technical and Scientific agreement to help boost fisheries in Liberia.

Ghana’s Minister of Aquaculture and Development, Marvis Hawa Koomson said the agreement will help NaFAA to address technical and scientific challenges affecting the system. Madam Koomson furthered that the signing of the agreement will further strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

She, however, urged Ghanaian fishermen fishing on Liberian waters to be law-abiding to sustain the already mutual relationship between Liberia and Ghana.

The Ghanaian envoy then praised the Liberian Government headed by President George Weah for the government’s continuous support to the National Fishery and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

For her part, NaFAA’s Director General, Emma Glassco lauded the Ghanaian Government most especially Madam Koomson for her country’s support to Liberia.

Madam Glassco believes the signing of the agreement is crucial to improve fisheries in Liberia; describing it as a milestone achievement. She affirmed NaFAA’s commitment to ensure the protection of share stocks and enforce compliance of global and regional fisheries regulations.

The agreement was signed Wednesday by NaFAA’s Director General, Emma Glassco on behalf of Liberia while Ghana’s Minister of Aquaculture and Development signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana.