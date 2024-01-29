Liberia: FOREIGN MINISTRY OFFICIAL ARRESTED, CHARGED

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-Jan-29-TNR: The Monrovia City Court has arrested the Human Resource Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over legations after months of allegedly sexually harassing a female employee of the ministry.

The court arrested Mr. Emmanuel Redd over the weekend and charged him with multiple crimes pending court trial.

Mr. Redd has been charged with the crimes of Harassment, Menacing, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Coercion, a violation of Sections 14.21, 14.25, and 17.3 of the New Panel Code of the Republic of Liberia.

Madam Siah V. McCarthy Hare, Gender Desk Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, filed a judicial case in Monrovia City Court following months of alleged harassment and coercion to give in to his alleged sexual proposal.

To cause her considerable public intimidation and discomfort, Redd reportedly wrote her a threatening and nasty message on January 10, 2024, claiming to be one of his sisters, using a phone number that was later confirmed to be his by LonestarGSM.

Initially, she claimed to the court and police that Redd had sexually harassed her, but she was ignored due to his job until he wrote the following message, and her counsel, Atty. Mmonbeydo Joah returned to the Magistrate, asking him to investigate the threatening evidence in the SMS sent to her client.

The court subsequently wrote to the GSM operator and confirmed that the number belonged to Emmanuel Redd; as a result, he was brought before the court on the accusations listed above.

Before this legal action, Madam Hare sent two communications to Mr. James A. Thompson, Director of General Civil Service Agency (CSA), and Thelma Duncan Sawyer, Deputy Minister for Foreign Ministry, on December 12, 2023, and January 11, 2024, complaining about Redd’s treatment of her and requesting their intervention but all attempts were unsuccessful. Due to this, the action was filed.