MONROVIA- The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) and its Chief Executive officer, Mr. Abraham Avi Zaidenberg have received a prestigious award from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) for excellence and over 25 years contributions towards sports in the country.

The award was presented to LISCR boss, Abraham Avi Zaidenberg at the institution’s offices recently.

The awards were presented by madam Jodie Reid Seton, Vice president of the Liberia Football Association(LFA).

Upon receiving the honor, Mr. Zaidenberg said LISCR involvement into sports as a whole, football in particular and more particularly the Women Football since 1999, the institution has received lots of achievements.

He said, “ It is with immense gratitude and pride that I accept this honor on behalf of LISCR Trust Company supporting the Liberia Football Association and in particular the women football.”

He said it has been a commitment for the growth, development, tallent of people, stating that he believes that the sport has a unique ability to unite and women football is a testament.

The LISCR boss said the recognition is not only for the institution, but intended for all the women ballers, coaches and trainers.

Madam Seton along with Mr. Zaidenberg

He made reference to trophies that the institution has received following their many years of activities and participation in sports in Liberia.

He said, “The actual proof of our success is right behind me.”

He indicated that a hall with many trophies will describe such and their contributions to football and the top of all their connections to the County league they have supported.

“LISCR and myself ‘connection to sports is unbridgeable. It is not only because I love sports, it is because we love the country,” he said.

The LISCR boss said as an institution, they feel obligated to football in Liberia because it has connections to the young people of the country, whom he said are the next generation that will take the country forward.

He encouraged every young man and woman to put themselves forward for positive impact, noting that one day, they (young people) will take the country forward.

Mr. Zaidenberg and an official from LFA

In his message, the LISCR boss referenced football as the means that was used during the civil upheaval in Liberia to unite people.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.