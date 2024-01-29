Liberia: FIGHT SERVICE PROVISION CORRUPTION

Monrovia-Jan-29-TNR: It has been observed that many government workers often boycott work and are expected to receive pay at the end of the month.

This has caught the attention of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Lofa County University, Dr. MorluKorsor.

Speaking recently in Lofa County, Dr. Korsor said if the Government of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is to succeed in its development drive; it must work harder in minimizing what he calls, “Service Provision Corruption.”

He said many individuals in the employ of the government are not providing the needed services expected of them thereby increasing the workload on the few committed ones. This, according to Dr. Korsor, is causing the government to lose millions of United States Dollars annually.

The Liberian educator said the careless attitude must be stopped by the government.

He stated that corruption fighting must not only be concentrated on cash, but those negative practices that are causing the government millions of United States Dollars.

The Liberian educator speaking in an exclusive interview with reporters in Voinjama following a one day capacity training workshop organized by the civil service agency for staffers of the Lofa County University, he added that serious minded civil servants must be recruited to replace those who are not performing as per their terms of reference in accordance with the civil service rules.

Not only Dr. Korsor has observed this, others in the workforce of the country have also indicated that many government workers leave before the regular time to leave office. Dr. Korsor said if the government is serious about fighting corruption, it should ensure that government workers are on time to work and at the same time leave at the appropriate time stipulated for government workers to knock out from offices.

He cautioned staffers of the Lofa County University that there will be no room for complacency under the new Government.