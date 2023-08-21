Liberia Exports Electricity

The Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has disclosed that it has begun exporting electricity to other countries in the West African sub-region.

According to management, in July 2023, LEC started exporting excess energy generated at Mt. Coffee into the CLSG. The excess according to the corporation was produced due to the optimum functioning of the Mt. Coffee Hydro due to favorable rainfall.

The LEC Management noted that export revenue will be credited against LEC’s bill with Côte D’Ivoire Energies. “We expect to save approximately US$2.5 million this rainy season from export earnings that will defray some of our energy bills with CIE. The significance of this development is the demonstration of Liberia’s energy export potential,” said the management.

A report released by the LEC Management noted that Mt. Coffee has excess electricity generated because of the rainy season and, “We are exporting our surplus generation on the CLSG. Last month we exported over US$500,000. This money goes against our current CLSG debt.”

Management furthered that the reason communities are not connected is due to lack of the distribution network in those areas. “This requires funding to build medium and low voltage transmission and distribution backbone and then all the transformers and service drop materials. Funding through donors take time and we will get to all the communities in due time,” LEC pointed out.

According to management, LEC has already begun connecting some communities on its own and will continue to do so adding, “But it should be understood that this is a very expensive exercise and resources are limited.”

At the same time, the LEC management has assured that the problem of meters will soon be resolved as they will be receiving 100,000 meters next week. “Let’s end the power theft so that LEC can collect its due revenue. Without this, we will not be able to pay for the extension of the network,” LEC stressed.

The report which was addressed to the Directors noted, “I am pleased to inform you that we exported US$547,933 to the CLSG while we imported US$76,740 through CLSG. Our net income is US$471,193 which will be credited against our debt with CIE. We expect to have similar trends for the next two (2) months, which will help in reducing our debt with CIE,” the report concluded.