Liberia Embarks On Sustainable Management Of Fisheries Project

MONROVIA-The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has begun a historic transformation of Liberia’s fisheries sector with the introduction of the country’s first semi-industrial fiberglass fishing vessel, known as S€€ Kↄ (Sea King).

The vessel, which officially set sail on September 17, 2025, marks the completion of a major milestone in the implementation of the World Bank-funded Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project-LSMFP.

The Sea King, designed and built by SeaPride Marine Engineering LLC in Sur, Oman, was officially received by Liberia’s FV Sea King, marking a groundbreaking moment for both Liberia and Oman.

For Liberia, the vessel brings advanced technology to its fisheries sector. At the same time, for Oman, it represents the first time an Omani-built fishing vessel has been sold overseas, a testament to the nation’s growing shipbuilding capabilities.

“The Sea King is more than just a vessel; it is a symbol of Liberia’s commitment to sustainable and modernized fisheries management,” said J Cyrus Saygbe Sr., Acting Director General of NaFAA. “By investing in advanced technology, we are equipping Liberian fishermen with safer, more efficient tools to increase productivity, improve livelihoods, and enhance food security for our nation.” He noted.

Speaking at the vessel’s official departure ceremony in Oman, Mohamed Ameen, Managing Director of SeaPride Marine Engineering, described the event as a proud moment for Oman’s maritime industry. “This milestone is a testament to the skill and innovation of our marine engineering sector. We believe it will open new doors for international partnerships and export opportunities,” he emphasized.

For Liberia, the Sea King is expected to significantly strengthen the semi-industrial fisheries sub-sector by enhancing catch efforts, boosting revenue generation for NaFAA – particularly through its capacity to target high-value species – and maintaining product quality for both domestic consumption and export markets. In addition, the vessel’s deployment will open new avenues for employment and stimulate broader economic growth.

Its introduction is also fully aligned with the Government of Liberia’s commitment to promoting responsible fisheries and ensuring the sustainable management of marine resources.