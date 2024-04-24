LIBERIA CONFIRMATION:SENATE HOLDS CONFIRMATION HEARING

For Chairperson-Designate Of The Office Of Ombudsman

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-In a significant development on Monday, the Liberian Senate convened for the confirmation hearing of the Chairperson Designate of the Office of the Ombudsman, Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar. With a distinguished profile and an impressive track record in the legal field, Cllr. Karngar’s nomination has sparked widespread interest and anticipation among lawmakers and the public alike.

Cllr. Prof. Finley Y. Karngar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, with a specialized Intellectual Property Law Certificate from Harvard University and an LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law from Turin University. His career spans over 20 years, during which he has made significant contributions to the development field in Liberia and beyond, including working in the Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and the United States of America.

His professional journey includes serving as a practicing lawyer, a lecturer of law, and holding key positions in various organizations such as USAID Liberia, United Nations Mission in Liberia, and Foundation for International Dignity, among others. His work has focused on diverse sectors, including program development, governance, advocacy, administration, and academic, with a particular emphasis on women empowerment and public sector governance.

Cllr. Karngar’s achievements and contributions speak volumes about his dedication to public service and his commitment to advancing the legal and socio-political landscape of Liberia. His involvement in reviewing laws pertaining to biodiversity conservation, evaluating national action plans, and providing legal counsel to organizations demonstrate his multifaceted skills and in-depth knowledge of the justice sector.

Furthermore, his involvement in academic institutions as an adjunct lecturer at AME Zion University College, African Methodist Episcopal University, and Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia showcases his commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals and imparting knowledge in his field of expertise.

Additionally, Cllr. Karngar’s active engagement in professional development programs and workshops, as well as his continuous pursuit of education, exemplify his dedication to staying abreast of current legal trends and best practices.

As the Liberian Senate deliberates on whether to confirm Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar as the Chairperson of the Office of the Ombudsman, his remarkable background, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law and justice make a compelling case for his confirmation. His nomination reflects a testament to his outstanding leadership qualities, legal acumen, and dedication to serving the people of Liberia.

It is essential for the Senate to carefully consider Cllr. Karngar’s nomination and recognize the invaluable contributions he can make in upholding transparency, accountability, and ethical governance within the Office of the Ombudsman. Should he be confirmed, Liberia is poised to benefit from his exemplary service and visionary leadership in the realm of legal affairs.

As the nation awaits the Senate’s decision, the potential confirmation of Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar holds the promise of further advancing the legal framework and promoting justice and equality within Liberia.

New Republic Liberia 6796 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author
30 Comments
  1. zithromax over the counter says

    azithromycin 250mg coupon

    Reply
  2. mail pharmacy says

    all in one pharmacy

    Reply
  3. azithromycin 500 prices says

    [url=http://azithromycinhq.com/]zithromax capsules[/url]

    Reply
  4. canadian online pharmacy prednisone says

    buy prednisone tablets uk

    Reply
  5. synthroid otc says

    [url=http://synthroidsl.online/]synthroid 0.125 mg[/url]

    Reply
  6. safe online pharmacies in canada says

    canadian pharmacy cialis 20mg

    Reply
  7. buy glucophage says

    metformin without prescription

    Reply
  8. drugstore com online pharmacy prescription drugs says

    canadian pharmacy online cialis

    Reply
  9. no prescription required pharmacy says

    canadian 24 hour pharmacy

    Reply
  10. Pedrosep says

    buying prescription drugs in mexico online: mexican pharmacy – buying prescription drugs in mexico

    Reply
  11. lisinopril 2.5 mg price says

    lisinopril medication

    Reply
  12. metformin buy australia says

    glucophage 500mg price

    Reply
  13. online pharmacy in turkey says

    top 10 online pharmacy in india

    Reply
  14. tadalafil 20mg for sale says

    where can i buy cialis tadalafil in edmonton

    Reply
  15. lisinopril generic price comparison says

    lisinopril 10mg daily

    Reply
  16. synthroid 137 mcg tab says

    synthroid 88 mcg price

    Reply
  17. where to buy tadalafil in india says

    tadalafil 500mg

    Reply
  18. prinivil 40 mg says

    buy lisinopril 2.5 mg

    Reply
  19. canadian pharmacy no rx needed says

    best rx pharmacy online

    Reply
  20. azithromycin z-pak says

    azithromycin for sale uk

    Reply
  21. buy lisinopril canada says

    prinivil 5mg tablet

    Reply
  22. best rx pharmacy online says

    legitimate online pharmacy uk

    Reply
  23. can you buy prednisone over the counter says

    [url=https://oprednisone.com/]30mg prednisone[/url]

    Reply
  24. legal online pharmacy coupon code says

    no rx pharmacy

    Reply
  25. tadalafil soft tablets 20mg says

    online cialis order

    Reply
  26. legitimate canadian mail order pharmacy says

    legit non prescription pharmacies

    Reply
  27. metformin otc says

    metformin 1000

    Reply
  28. synthroid com says

    synthroid 120 mcg

    Reply
  29. prednisone 2 5 mg says

    40 mg prednisone daily

    Reply
  30. prescription prednisone cream says

    prednisone without a prescription

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.