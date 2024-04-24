LIBERIA CONFIRMATION:SENATE HOLDS CONFIRMATION HEARING

MONROVIA-In a significant development on Monday, the Liberian Senate convened for the confirmation hearing of the Chairperson Designate of the Office of the Ombudsman, Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar. With a distinguished profile and an impressive track record in the legal field, Cllr. Karngar’s nomination has sparked widespread interest and anticipation among lawmakers and the public alike.

Cllr. Prof. Finley Y. Karngar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, with a specialized Intellectual Property Law Certificate from Harvard University and an LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law from Turin University. His career spans over 20 years, during which he has made significant contributions to the development field in Liberia and beyond, including working in the Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and the United States of America.

His professional journey includes serving as a practicing lawyer, a lecturer of law, and holding key positions in various organizations such as USAID Liberia, United Nations Mission in Liberia, and Foundation for International Dignity, among others. His work has focused on diverse sectors, including program development, governance, advocacy, administration, and academic, with a particular emphasis on women empowerment and public sector governance.

Cllr. Karngar’s achievements and contributions speak volumes about his dedication to public service and his commitment to advancing the legal and socio-political landscape of Liberia. His involvement in reviewing laws pertaining to biodiversity conservation, evaluating national action plans, and providing legal counsel to organizations demonstrate his multifaceted skills and in-depth knowledge of the justice sector.

Furthermore, his involvement in academic institutions as an adjunct lecturer at AME Zion University College, African Methodist Episcopal University, and Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia showcases his commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals and imparting knowledge in his field of expertise.

Additionally, Cllr. Karngar’s active engagement in professional development programs and workshops, as well as his continuous pursuit of education, exemplify his dedication to staying abreast of current legal trends and best practices.

As the Liberian Senate deliberates on whether to confirm Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar as the Chairperson of the Office of the Ombudsman, his remarkable background, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law and justice make a compelling case for his confirmation. His nomination reflects a testament to his outstanding leadership qualities, legal acumen, and dedication to serving the people of Liberia.

It is essential for the Senate to carefully consider Cllr. Karngar’s nomination and recognize the invaluable contributions he can make in upholding transparency, accountability, and ethical governance within the Office of the Ombudsman. Should he be confirmed, Liberia is poised to benefit from his exemplary service and visionary leadership in the realm of legal affairs.

As the nation awaits the Senate’s decision, the potential confirmation of Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar holds the promise of further advancing the legal framework and promoting justice and equality within Liberia.